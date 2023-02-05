Quantcast
Islanders

Bo Horvat, Islanders agree to 8-year extension: ‘To finally fit in and be set up somewhere… that’s special to me’

Bo Horvat Islanders
Bo Horvat (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The New York Islanders announced on Sunday that they have agreed to an eight-year extension with newly-acquired center Bo Horvat. Per multiple reports, the deal is worth an average of $8.5 million annually for a total of $68 million.

The 27-year-old All-Star is now cemented on Long Island through the 2030-31 season rather than hitting free agency following this season despite not playing a single game for the Islanders and only getting one practice under his belt before his debut on Monday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

“My wife and I talked about this place a lot and honestly, it was probably in my top five right in the beginning,” Horvat said. “From what I heard about it, the team, the organization, and everyone in the area… I can’t wait to get to know it for eight years.”

Bo Horvat extension Islanders
Bo Horvat (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The pending free agent was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last week for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a 2023 conditional first-round draft pick while in Florida for the All-Star Game with his family on Jan. 30. While fielding questions for the next week about what was perceived as a murky future, Horvat’s representation and general manager Lou Lamoriello began negotiations.

Horvat then arrived at Islanders facilities “first thing” on Sunday morning — according to Lamorielo — to hammer out the extension.

“Honestly, it’s been a mental grind every year,” Horvat said of playing with a long-term deal. “To finally fit in and be set up somewhere… that’s special to me, especially my family.”

The man who acquired him, Lamoriello, might have jokingly and rather curmudgeonly said that the Horvat deal was “for too long and it’s too much money,” but knew such a move was needed to keep the Islanders in the playoff picture entering the unofficial second half of play two points out of the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. 

“Whenever you make a transaction like that, the intent is to sign on long term,” Lamoriello said. “He just did his homework on us… We’ve got a player of this caliber who brings it every night as a 200-foot player and there’s no question he’ll be an asset to our team.”

