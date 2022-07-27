Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll looking for continuity out of Daniel Jones during Giants camp

On day one of Giants training camp, all eyes were where everyone expected them to be.

Fans and the media got their first look at the 2022 Giants squad with an extra focus on the team’s fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. The 25-year-old has been at the center of speculation that this year could be his last under center in the Big Apple if he doesn’t turn his fortunes around after three rough seasons in blue.

The Giants declined the fifth-year option of his contract and that has put pressure on him to have a standout season. New York has publically stood behind their young QB and new head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen reiterated that on Wednesday in East Rutherford.

Schoen was asked what he had hoped to see out of Jones after day one and the general manager told reporters that it was all about continuity.

“We’re just – we’ve been around Daniel for – what were we on the grass for?,” Schoen said. “Six weeks, you know, in the spring? There’s a lot to learn from the offensive standpoint and you know the ability to execute the offense. And again, I think continuity is important. And to have him out there with some of the guys that weren’t out there in the spring is important. Again, it’s just getting better each day.

“That’s what training camp is about. Install the offense. Daniel’s still got a lot to learn from a scheme standpoint. And our offense has done a tremendous job working to learn it. And we look forward to seeing him getting better each day.”

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were out on the field and a big part of camp will be getting Jones in sync with the two. New York will not have Sterling Shepard out there to start camp — he was placed on the PUP list on Tuesday — and Jones will need time to gel with him over the next month as well.

The Giants went through some major offseason changes in the front office and coaching staff with Schoen and Daboll, which could bode well for Jones. He told reporters after practice that he had a bit more freedom under the Giants’ new playbook.

“I think it gives the quarterback a lot of freedom to take advantage of certain looks to make checks and get the ball to certain guys,” Jones said. “I think it keeps the quarterback moving in the run game and the passing game. So, it kind of plays to that also. I think it’s just a very versatile offense that puts guys in a lot of different spots, disguises things, reveals defense, and that’s all helpful for the quarterback.”

As for the heightened expectations in camp this year, Jones like he wasn’t letting it impact his mindset.

“I mean I think my focus is to prepare as well as I can and to win games. I think that’s all I can focus on and what’s going to lead to the best results. So, that’s my mindset and I think if I do those things the rest of it will take care of itself,” Jones said.