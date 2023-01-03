Former Met Dominic Smith agrees to 1-year deal with Nationals

Former Mets top prospect and first baseman Dominic Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old is expected to play first base for the rebuilding NL East side, which gutted its ranks during the trade deadline last year when trading Juan Soto and starting first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

It provides an opportunity for Smith to get consistent playing time, which is something he was unable to attain in New York due to inconsistencies and injuries.

After struggling upon his initial MLB call-up in 2018 as one of the organization’s top prospects, it looked as though Smith was on the verge of putting it all together with the Mets when he slashed .299/.366/.571 (.937 OPS) with 21 home runs and 67 RBI in 139 games across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He even finished 13th in NL MVP voting following the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

He was unable to recapture his form in 2021, though, batting .244 with a .667 OPS across 145 games and 493 plate appearances serving mostly as the backup to Pete Alonso at first base while also getting reps in left field.

With one final chance to prove he could stick with the Mets in the newly-implemented designated hitter role to start the 2022 season, Smith batted .194 across 58 games which ultimately led to his demotion to the organization’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

