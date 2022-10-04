Giants facing wide receiver questions with London trip quickly approaching

Social media got sent into a tizzy when it was reported late Monday night that Odell Beckham Jr. had visited the Giants’ practice facility. But before fans could get excited that the wideout could ride in on a white horse to help their beleaguered receiver group, a dose of reality quickly hit them in the face.

The New York Post confirmed that Beckham had stopped by 1925 Giants Way, but it wasn’t an official visit and he didn’t meet with general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll. Rather he had stopped by to check in on Sterling Shepard, who had suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3.

Beckham Jr. is a free agent and a return to New York should never be ruled out when he is fully recovered from a non-contact ACL injury, but what the hoopla did highlight was the current state of the Giants’ group of wideouts. The injuries have been piling up for New York with receiver Kenny Golladay not looking likely for Sunday’s tilt with Green Bay in London and they have been without rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson since Week 1 when he sprained an MCL.

The injury issues have been further compounded by the fact that Golladay and Kadarius Toney have not lived up to the expectations this season either. Toney has been dealing with injury issues as well.

That led to David Sills V. getting 72% of the snaps this past week and Darius Slayton being on the field for 60%. And among the team’s leaders in receiving yards, Richie James has the most with 155 through the first four weeks this season.

New York will need to make some decisions depending on the health of certain players going into Sunday’s early morning game in London. Those decisions will need to be made quickly with the Giants departing across the pond on Thursday.

“We’ll see. We have three guys on the practice squad that we like,” Daboll said on Monday when asked about bringing in help. “There’s some other guys; we’ll see where they’re at. Whether that be Kadarius (Toney), Wan’Dale (Robinson) – we’ll see where those guys are at here as the week goes on.”

Among the practice squad players that Daboll mentioned during his media availability were Marcus Johnso, Makai Polk and Kalil Pimpleton. All of whom he said have done a good job.

“We’ll continue to work with those guys. So, I think we’ll see more towards the end of the week,” Daboll added.