The Jets will face off against Teddy Bridgewater when the team takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Tagovailoa was carted off the field in Week 4 and rushed to the hospital after Cincinnati defender Josh Tupou slammed him to the ground. The young quarterback failed to get up off the turf, and his fingers were moving seemingly involuntarily.

Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa… this injury was scary

That came after the previous week, when Tagovailoa briefly exited the game with what appeared to be a head injury — but came back, and the team claimed the injury was to his back. The Dolphins continue to stand by the initial reports that Tagovailoa did not suffer a concussion in that game.

Still, the NFL Players Association has exercised its power to fire the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant that helped clear Tagovailoa to return to that Week 3 game.

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered about the Dolphins decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to play tonight The fact this was considered a "back injury" a week ago is still insane Potentially life-altering factors on the line. Major step back for player safety

After his Week 4 head injury, the team announced that he will not be available to play against the Jets at MetLife on Sunday.

That leaves Teddy Bridgewater, who is in his eighth NFL season.

For his career, Bridgewater has recorded a 66.4% completion rate, white tossing 72 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

The Dolphins are also reportedly bringing quarterback Reid Sinnett onto their practice squad, and will be the third option after Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson, according to the Associated Press.

Miami is 3–1 on the season, while the Jets are sitting at 2–2 for the year.