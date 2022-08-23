Quantcast
Nets

HE’S BACK! Kevin Durant, Nets bury hatchet as team says superstar will be back this season

Nets Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving
FILE – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Kevin Durant react against the Boston Celtics in the second half of Game 5 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File

Kevin Durant and the Nets are going to give it another shot. 

In a statement released at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Durant had rescinded his trade request and will move forward in Brooklyn. It was a major about-face for the NBA superstar who had requested to be traded from the organization just before NBA free agency opened on June 30 and sent the entire league into a tizzy. 

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said in a statement. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

For more Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

The news ended what had been a chaotic offseason in Brooklyn that at one point looked as though it would lead to Durant and Kyrie Irving leaving the Nets. Now both players will return after it was reported on Monday that the organization and Irving had been working to mend fences as well. 

