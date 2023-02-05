Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Matt Allan injury: Mets prospect to miss 2023 season after UCL revision surgery

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Citi Field Mets Matt Allan

Matt Allan, a starting-pitching prospect once ranked amongst the New York Mets’ top talents, underwent UCL revision surgery that will hold him out for the entire 2023 season and potentially some of the 2024 campaign, the team announced Saturday. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER$3,000
NO-SWEAT FIRST BET!BET NOW

The 21-year-old right-hander has been plagued by injuries throughout his young career within the Mets’ organization having not pitched in a game since 2019, derailing any legitimate hopes of rising through the club’s ranks. He is currently ranked as the team’s No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline

After missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19, he missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In total, he’s appeared in just six games as a member of the organization, including just one with its Single-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones. 

The Florida native initially showed the kind of arsenal (mid-to-upper-90s fastball, plus curveball) to make him a top draft prospect in 2019, but a $4 million asking price allowed the Mets to nab him in the third round at No. 89 overall. They signed him for $2.5 million. 

Considering this is the second time that Allan has torn his UCL, the prospects of working his way up toward a career in the majors dwindles significantly. Nathan Eovaldi and Jameson Taillon are two examples of the slim list of pitchers who have found some success in the majors after undergoing multiple procedures on the UCL. However, his age is a plus — potentially allowing him to get back on the hill by his age 23 season.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER$3,000
NO-SWEAT FIRST BET!BET NOW

For more on Matt Allan and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC