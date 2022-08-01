Quantcast
Mets’ Buck Showalter acknowledges ‘uncomfortable’ time around MLB Trade Deadline

Buck Showalter Mets
Buck Showalter. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mets manager Buck Showalter called catcher Tomas Nido into his office over the weekend while the team was in Miami to commend him on his work holding down the backstop duties while James McCann continues rehabbing a strained oblique.

Such an invitation to the skipper’s office, however, was met with initial dread given what time of year it is.

“It kind of reminded me that I need to be careful with that,” he said with a grin. 

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET is the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline where the Mets have been linked to some big names across the market in recent weeks — ranging from Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and reliever David Robertson to Boston Red Sox DH JD Martinez.

Other reports have mentioned interest in Detroit Tigers southpaw reliever Andrew Chafin as belief in a deal with the Cubs continues to grow dimmer. 

Addressing DH, bullpen, and potentially even catcher (though less likely) holes within the roster is paramount to a Mets team that is looking to acquire the missing pieces of what could be a championship puzzle. 

But for a team that entered Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals in D.C. with a 64-37 record that’s second-best in the National League, it’s not met with as much excitement.

“It’s a little uncomfortable,” Showalter began as he tried to choose his words correctly. “Because it’s one of those times where there’s all this talk about —  there’s this perception that you’re not necessarily — I like the players we have and always will.

“I think sometimes when you’re talking about it or I’m talking about it, it presents [the question]: ‘Hey, are you forgetting everything that’s already been done?’ I don’t.”

Whatever moves do come down the wire in the next day or so, there will be notable — though possibly underperforming — names that are sizable clubhouse presences that will likely be moved.

“There’s probably some anxiety,” Showalter speculated about his team. “But every team is dealing with it… I think we’re in great hands with [general manager Billy Eppler] and his group. I make sure I talk to him but I’m very confident in the process…

“They’ve been a mature group about it but I think everyone including the coaching staff will be happy when it’s over.”

For more Mets coverage, visit AMNY.com

 

