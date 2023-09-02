This is the best DraftKings promo code for college football kickoff weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

For as little as $5, new DraftKings customers can score $200 in bonus bets for Saturday college football through our “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer and get an instant $200 in bonus bets after your first $5+ wager on today’s college football. Eligible Kentucky users can pre-register through this post to claim $200 in bonus bets when DraftKings goes live in the Bluegrass State on September 28.

This is the Saturday college football fans have waited all offseason for. The Week 1 schedule includes multiple must-see matchups, including West Virginia-Penn State in Happy Valley and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. First-time DraftKings customers can bet $5 on any game this weekend to earn a $200 bonus bet payout, the equivalent of hitting 40-to-1 (or +4000) odds. Meanwhile, any prospective 18+ player in Kentucky can sign up today for a $200 bonus, which arrives once DraftKings launches on 9/28.

Click here to utilize our DraftKings promo code links for the “Bet $5, Get $200” college football offer. If you’re in Kentucky, pre-register here to lock in a $200 bonus bet reward on launch day.

DraftKings Promo Code: College Football Bettors Get Instant $200 Bonus

One of DK’s best welcome offers is back for Saturday’s college football slate. After offering bettors $150 in bonus bets after registration, DraftKings now gives new users $200 in bonus bets for their first $5 wager.

Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account through this post to secure the new “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. Place $5 or more on any college football prop this weekend, whether it’s the UNC-South Carolina point total or USC’s Caleb Williams to throw for 3+ touchdowns. DraftKings won’t just give you $200 in bonus bets; the site pays the bonus instantly, so you’ll have a healthy bankroll to tackle today’s games immediately.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

Take advantage of DK’s new “Bet $5, Get $200” deal before it’s gone. Sign up with the registration links below to score $200 in bonus bets for today’s CFB action:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. New users won’t need to input a specific promo code.

Provide all vital account information, including name and email address.

Deposit cash using one of DK’s accepted banking methods.

Place at least $5 on the Week 1 college football betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your first bet. A win still leads to cash profit.

While every current DraftKings state qualifies for the Bet $5, Get $200″ offer, Kentucky’s pre-registration also unlocks $200 in bonus bets. Future customers 18 and older can sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account here. While they won’t be able to place bets until September 28, pre-registration gives them the same $200 bonus new users currently get.

Same Game Parlays and More

DraftKings is one of the only online sportsbooks giving players a “Same Game Parlay” market for college football. Combine props from any game this weekend for a high-reward SGP.

Check out DK’s in-app promotions for Saturday’s college football. DraftKings frequently boosts odds for specific games and offers promotions like the “Stepped Up Parlays.” Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and opt into today’s offers before kickoff.

Click here to score the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets for Saturday’s college football.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.