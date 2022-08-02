The Twins have acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for 3 prospects, which adds a strong arm to the rotation in Minnesota ahead of their playoff push.

Leading the AL Central with a 54–48 record, 1 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins were in desperate need of help on the mound, as they sit near the middle of the league in runs allowed to opposing lineups at 4.26 per game.

As they looked to maintain their 1st-place positioning, the team sought help at the weakest link, and Mahle will help considerably in that regard.

In 19 starts and 104.1 innings this season, the 27-year-old recorded an 4.40 ERA, while giving up 12 home runs and striking out 114 batters.

As with many pitchers who play in Cincinnati, Mahle’s numbers are somewhat inflated due to the team’s small ballpark, as is evidenced by his numbers on the road. At home over the past 2 years, the righty has recorded a 5.24 ERA, while on the road, that number falls to just 2.73, according to MLB Network.

His play has also improved considerably in recent weeks, which apparently gave the Twins confidence that Mahle can assist them heading towards October.

Mahle’s contract is slated to end after the year, but he’ll hit his final year of arbitration in the offseason, so the Twins have some control over him for the 2023 season.

The Twins will reportedly be sending 3 prospects — 2nd baseman Spencer Steer, 3rd baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and pitcher Steven Hajjar — back to Cincinnati in the deal, according to The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans.