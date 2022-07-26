Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL ahead of Subway Series opener

The Bronx Bombers will be short one bat for a little while.

Just hours before the first pitch of Tuesday’s Subway Series opener at Citi Field, the Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton had been placed on the injured list with left Achilles tendonitis. The IL stint will be retroactive to July 24.

Outfielder Tim Locastro was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Stanton on the active roster.

Stanton had not been in the Yankees lineup in their past two games after manager Aaron Boone had said that he felt the slugger had been exhausted going into the MLB All-Star break. He did not appear in Saturday’s loss in Baltimore or Sunday’s 6-0 shutout win over the Orioles.

He did play in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Houston and the first game of the series with the Orioles. Stanton told reporters in Baltimore that he was “beat up, overall, but I’m fine.”

Stanton was expected to play on Tuesday in Queens as the Yankees squared off in a two-game set with their NL rivals, especially with the off day on Monday.

“I feel the time (off) gives him a little bit of a reset that serves him well,” Boone said on Sunday, according to the New York Post. “I don’t want to push him through something now. … I think it’s wise to take a couple of days right now and get him back to the wrecking machine he is.”

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com. Boone was scheduled to meet with the media at 5 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the game and should paint a clearer picture of where things stand with Stanton. The trip to the inner harbor had been a costly one for the Yankees, who had already lost reliever Michael King ver the weekend and now will be without a key bat for a period of time.

After the Yankees face the Mets for two games, they welcome in the Kansas City Royals for four games at Yankee Stadium and then the Seattle Mariners for three.