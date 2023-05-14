Yankees show fight through important series with Rays

BRONX — Dissecting the four games between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will be something of a mixed bag. On one hand the Yankees had shown the most fight they’ve had all season, pulling out two comeback wins and almost coming away with a third on Sunday.

On the other, New York will be left wondering what happened after a costly fifth inning proved to be the difference.

The Yankees faced the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays seven times over the span of 10 days and came away with a combined three wins against their division foe. New York managed to make up some ground during the four-game set that wrapped up at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but only split the important series with the Rays.

The Yankees won’t face Tampa again until the end of July.

“They’re division games. They’re important, just because we’re in division and it’s a win or a loss for your opponent that you’re in the division with,” A frustrated Aaron Boone responded when asked if there was an added weight to these division matchups. “We really, really want to win. So I don’t know if we’re going to try harder or less. I mean, yeah, they’re important games and we’re pouring everything into it.”

It wouldn’t be fair to say that the offense didn’t show up over the past few games for New York. The Bombers batters came up with timely hits when they needed them. The Yankees had mounted comebacks in three straight games against one of the best teams in the majors, and even in the loss on Sunday came within striking distance late when Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to just one.

During Thursday’s series-opening loss, the Bombers created some hope with a pair of runs in the ninth and on Saturday the Yankees overcame their largest deficit since July 23, 2019, when trailed 8-2 to the Minnesota Twins. Interestingly, going into the game the Rays had only lost five games where they had led at any point this season and the Yankees had accounted for three of those.

“They’re in a really good place as far as their play, their focus,” Boone said. “I feel like they’re making good adjustments. So disappointing that we didn’t finish it off today but I do feel very pleased with where this group is at as a mindset, bring it every day.”

The true test for the Yankees will be where they go from here. Sunday’s game was a winnable one that their pitching cost them and they’ll have another divisional matchup beginning on Monday in Toronto.

AL EAST ODDS

Tampa Bay Rays: -135

Toronto Blue Jays: +330

New York Yankees: +450

Baltimore Orioles: +1100

Boston Red Sox: +2500

