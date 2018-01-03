Get the secrets of DŌ’s edible raw cookie dough straight from the mouth of its creator this winter.

A new series of baking and cookie dough-making classes launches Jan. 11 at one of Greenwich Village’s hottest dessert spots, with DŌ founder and owner Kristen Tomlan at the head of the classroom.

“Make your childhood dreams come true by joining us in our private kitchen for a chance to create your own safe-to-eat cookie dough!” promises a course description for “Cookie Dough 101.” For $85, students will learn how to make their own dough (which, according to DŌ’s website is made with a pasteurized egg product and heat-treated flour) and bake the store’s signature cookies. They’ll leave with a souvenir spatula, recipe packet, box of cookies and two 8-ounce, customized containers of cookie dough.

For those hunting for a way to entertain the kids or celebrate Valentine’s Day, Tomlan’s “Cookie AcaDŌmy” is offering classes tailored specifically for kids and for couples in January and February on its website.

Private party packages — one of which includes favors, cake, candles and a T-shirt for the guest of honor — are also available, ranging in price from $750 to $1200.

DŌ’s raw cookie dough confections have attracted huge lines on weekends since its doors opened at 550 La Guardia Place in January 2017. That first storefront for the formerly online-only operation has spawned a mini-empire for Tomlan, a former brand consultant firm designer.