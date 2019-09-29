An NYPD officer was fatally shot early Sunday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect in the Bronx, police said.

Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, assigned to the 48th Precinct, was patrolling near the back of the Edenwald Houses, located at 1132 E. 229th St., around 12:30 a.m. when he and two other officers got out of their vehicle to question a man, according to NYPD chief of department Terence A. Monahan.

The suspect took off, and as the officers chased him down and tried to arrest him, Mulkeen was heard yelling "He's reaching for it, he's reaching for it," Monahan said.

As the struggle ensued, several shots were fired and Mulkeen was hit three times, Monahan said. Five officers, some of whom arrived after the chase began, also fired their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Mulkeen was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he died, Monahan said. The unidentified suspect, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although a .32-caliber revolver was recovered from the suspect at the scene, it was not immediately clear whose weapon shot Mulkeen, an NYPD spokesman said.

Dozens of officers lined up outside the hospital in the dark early Sunday to pay tribute to the fallen cop as an emergency services vehicle, it's light flashing, left the facility with his body inside.

Komossi Sanda, a resident of the Edenwald Houses, said he and his two children, were sleeping when sounds from the street woke him up.

“I heard noises. For me it sounds like fireworks, Sanda said. "I heard people shouting outside. I looked out my window and saw lots of police, lots of police cars.”

The public housing complex dominates the area, which also includes a mix of retail stores and rows of mostly single-family homes.

At a news conference Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Mulkeen's death is a reminder of the hazards police officers face every day.

"I've said this a number of times but this is one of those moments that brings it home. Every person in this city has to remember the sacrifice that the NYPD makes, and they deserve respect from every person in this city," Cuomo said. "It's not an expression 'they put their lives on the line.' They do put their lives on the line, and when we lose an officer it brings it all home."

Before he joined the NYPD, Mulkeen competed for the track and field team at Fordham University in the Bronx and had just recently decided to return as a volunteer coach, according to the school's athletic department website, which includes a statement of condolence Sunday.

He competed in the hammer throw and the weight throw from 2004 to 2008 at Fordham and was a two-year field captain, the website said. In 2008, Mulkeen took home a bronze medal in the weight throw at the Atlantic 10 Indoor Track & Field Championship, according to the website, which posted numerous photographs of Mulkeen in competition.

Mulkeen "also helped the Rams win the 2008 Metropolitan Outdoor Track & Field Championship for the first time in program history," said a statement posted on the website.

A $25,000 donation to Mulkeen's family was announced Sunday morning in a statement by The NY Police and Fire Widows'& Children's Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call.

"Answer the Call vows to honor Officer Mulkeen by helping those he loved the most — his family," said Lauren Profeta, executive director of the organization. "His bravery, heroism, and service to our city will never be forgotten."

Also in a statement Sunday morning, Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott expressed the union's condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed this morning while on patrol in the Bronx. Officer Mulkeen will forever be remembered as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting crime and making the City of New York a safer place for its residents. Officer Mulkeen will never be forgotten, and police officers everywhere stand together in mourning his loss,” McDermott said.

The shooting was captured on NYPD body-worn cameras and remains under investigation.

Mulkeen served with the NYPD for more than six years and was assigned to the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit. He and other officers were patrolling the area overnight because of gang activity, including several recent shootings, Monahan said.

"As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City's toughest streets has tragically lost his life," Monahan said during an early morning news conference. "Brian was a great cop dedicated to keeping this city safe. In fact, just last night he arrested a man in possession of a gun in the very same precinct."

Mulkeen lived in Yorktown Heights in Westchester County with his girlfriend, who is also a cop in another precinct in the Bronx, according to Monahan.

The suspect had several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County, and was on probation for a narcotics-related arrest last year.

Check back for more on this developing story.