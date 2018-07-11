News De Blasio accused of crossing border illegally during Texas trip, AP reports The mayor’s office denies the accusation. Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Texas on June 21 after the separations of thousands of migrant families. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com July 11, 2018 7:51 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Mayor Bill de Blasio is being accused of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, but his office says he did nothing wrong, according to the Associated Press. In a letter obtained by the AP, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said de Blasio violated immigration laws on his trip to Texas in June. De Blasio visited Tornillo with other mayors following the separations of thousands of migrant children from their parents. The mayors tried to visit a holding facility, but they were denied entry. De Blasio then went into Mexico and crossed back into the United States to get a view of the facility, the AP reported. Border Patrol alleges that de Blasio didn’t have permission to be there, but the mayor’s spokesman, Eric Phillips says they did. “The mayor crossed the border with the direct approval and under the supervision of the border patrol supervisor at this port of entry,” Phillips told the AP. “Any suggestion otherwise is a flat-out lie and an obvious attempt by someone to attack the Mayor because of his advocacy for families being ripped apart at the border by the Trump Administration.” By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic At border, de Blasio decries ‘inhumane’ treatment of kids"The families are not reunified. We don't know when they'll be." What to know about immigrant family separationsThe Trump administration has 30 days to reunite the families, a federal judge ruled. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.