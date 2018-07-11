Mayor Bill de Blasio is being accused of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, but his office says he did nothing wrong, according to the Associated Press.

In a letter obtained by the AP, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said de Blasio violated immigration laws on his trip to Texas in June. De Blasio visited Tornillo with other mayors following the separations of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

The mayors tried to visit a holding facility, but they were denied entry. De Blasio then went into Mexico and crossed back into the United States to get a view of the facility, the AP reported.

Border Patrol alleges that de Blasio didn’t have permission to be there, but the mayor’s spokesman, Eric Phillips says they did.

“The mayor crossed the border with the direct approval and under the supervision of the border patrol supervisor at this port of entry,” Phillips told the AP. “Any suggestion otherwise is a flat-out lie and an obvious attempt by someone to attack the Mayor because of his advocacy for families being ripped apart at the border by the Trump Administration.”