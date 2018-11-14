LATEST PAPER
'El Chapo' trial prosecutors push back on defense claim that he was framed

Prosecutors called the defense's statements "wildly improper."

Attorney for Joaquin

Attorney for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Eduardo Balarezo(C) arrives at Brooklyn Federal Courthouse before the opening arguments in the "El Chapo" trial on November 13, 2018. - Prosecutors and defense lawyers are set to deliver opening statements November 13, 2018 in the New York trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most notorious criminals accused of spending a quarter of a century smuggling cocaine into the United States. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP)DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DON EMMERT

By Newsday staff
Prosecutors on Wednesday asked the judge in the trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera to strike Tuesday’s opening statement of the accused drug lord’s lawyer that suggested Guzmán was singled out due to government corruption.

The government said lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who told jurors that Guzmán was framed to protect another alleged Mexican kingpin, had relied on speculation and inadmissible evidence and violated pretrial rulings that prohibited claims that Guzmán was a victim of “selective” prosecution.

“Such speculation, untethered from the anticipated evidence, is wildly improper and the Court should prevent it,” prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, who flagged the issues Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Guzmán, 58, was extradited from Mexico last year to face charges that he was responsible for smuggling $14 billion in cocaine through the Sinaloa Cartel.

But Lichtman told jurors that the Mexican and U.S. governments were blaming Guzmán to protect another cartel leader who has remained at large, Ismail Mayo Zambada, and bribed Mexican political and law enforcement leaders. 

Relatives of Zambada are in U.S. custody and are expected to be among the first cooperating informants to take the stand when testimony begins after Lichtman completes his opening argument on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and former president Felipe Calderón both denied the allegations of bribes. 

