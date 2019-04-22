News Judge in Karina Vetrano murder trial rejects defense motion to toss verdict The ruling clears the way for the sentencing on Tuesday of Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano. Chanel Lewis appears in Queens State Supreme Court at his retrial on charges in connection with Karina Vetrano's killing. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com Updated April 22, 2019 2:53 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A Queens State Supreme Court judge rejected on Monday a request by attorneys for the man convicted of murdering Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano to overturn his verdict on jury misconduct allegations. Judge Michael Aloise was unpersuaded during a two-hour hearing by defense claims that there was juror misconduct leading to the April 1 verdict which found Chanel Lewis guilty of murdering and sexually abusing Vetrano in August 2016. Aloise’s ruling clears the way for the sentencing of 22-year-old Lewis on Tuesday. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Defense Attorneys had presented a witness, juror Christopher Gooley, a Broadway producer, who testified that he felt pressured during deliberations and that the jury foreman had prejudged the case. But prosecutors brought in two other jurors who were not identified by name who directly contradicted much of what Gooley testified about. Prosecutors said they had five other jurors ready to testify and contradict Gooley. By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What to know about the Karina Vetrano murder retrialChanel Lewis faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Chanel Lewis attorney wants verdict set asideA hearing on allegations of juror misconduct is scheduled for Monday. Jury finds Chanel Lewis guilty in death of Karina VetranoThe panel came down with its verdict after five hours of deliberations. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.