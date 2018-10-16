It’s a joint hearing — of state Assembly committees.

How marijuana could be legalized, regulated and taxed is the subject of an Assembly meeting Tuesday in Manhattan, months after the state health department recommended recreational legalization.

Four committees are holding the hearing in advance of the start of the 2019 legislative session, where the legislature is expected to consider proposals to legalize marijuana.

Marijuana has already been legalized in states including California and Colorado.

In August, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo commissioned a panel to write marijuana legalization legislation. Cuomo, who in 2002 admitted he “tried marijuana in my youth,” as recently as February of last year called marijuana “a gateway drug.”

State health officials are also holding listening sessions for the public on recreational marijuana, including an event in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday night. The meetings are being held to provide input on a regulated program. The last of the 17 sessions, which began Sept. 5, is in New Rochelle on Wednesday.

A poll by South Nassau Communities Hospital conducted in August found that about half of the 600 people surveyed in the metropolitan area favor legalization.

Medicinal use is legal in the state under certain circumstances, and there are about two dozen medical marijuana dispensaries.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state health department has declared opioid use a condition that qualifies a person for treating pain with medical marijuana.