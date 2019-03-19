Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou was spared imprisonment by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday for ascending the pedestal of Lady Liberty last Fourth of July in a protest of Trump administration immigration policies.

U.S. Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein ordered Okoumou to serve 200 hours of community service and put her on probation for five years, warning he will jail her if she commits any more protest crimes.

The sentence came after Okoumou showed up in court with her face covered in tape to protest suppression of her expression. “I am not a criminal,” she told the judge.

Okoumou, 45, of Staten Island, faced up to 18 months in prison for her stunt, designed to draw attention to family separations at the Mexican border. She had pledged to go on a hunger strike if she was jailed.

Her protest last July led to the evacuation of Liberty Island. She was convicted in December by Gorenstein of trespass, disorderly conduct and interfering with governmental administration.

Even after her conviction, she twice had to be removed from the Eiffel Tower during protest climbs in France, and was arrested and charged with trespass in Austin, Texas, after scaling the headquarters of a non-profit that housed detained immigrant children.

Gorenstein considered revoking her bail after the Texas incident, but decided instead to order home detention with an electronic monitoring bracelet. He told Okoumou to look for a job so she didn’t have to depend on donations from immigration activists to make a living.

Defense lawyers for the naturalized Congolese immigrant was a principled dissident following in the footsteps of other demonstrators who have staged protests at the Statue of Liberty because of its symbolic importance and who have rarely if ever been jailed.

Prosecutors contended that Okoumou’s illegal actions put both members of the public and law enforcement personnel who have to bring her down at risk, and her repeated behavior indicated she needed jail time to deter future crimes.

They asked the judge to jail her for 30 days with three years probation.