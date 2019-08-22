LATEST PAPER
National Tennis Center in Queens owes city more than $300G in rent: Stringer

An audit released just days before the start of the U.S. Open says the center underreported at least $31 million in revenue from 2014 to 2017.

New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer holds a press conference outside of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on Thursday to announce the results of a new audit that finds that the center failed to report millions in revenue and shortchanged the city in rent payments. Photo Credit: Charels Eckert

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center underreported at least $31 million in revenue from 2014 to 2017, failing to pay more than $300,000 in rent to New York City, shows a new city audit released just days before the start of the U.S. Open.

The report, released Thursday by Comptroller Scott Stringer, also found an $8 million discrepancy in the Tennis Center’s financial reports, potentially costing city taxpayers another $82,000.

The USTA signed a 99-year lease with the city in 1993 to operate the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

“Any corporate entity leasing land from the city of New York must pay its fair share of rent, no ifs, ands or buts,” Stringer said in a new conference outside the National Tennis Center. “That’s a basic principle that cannot be denied.”

In its written response to the audit, the National Tennis Center agreed that it owed the city $143,297 in additional rent but disputes that it owes another $167,905, citing “deficiencies that exist in the draft audit findings.”

 

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

