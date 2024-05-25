BetMGM bonus code + bet365 promo code: $2.5K in NBA, NHL bonuses this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our BetMGM bonus code + bet365 promo code this weekend to score up to $2,500 in bonuses. These can be applied to NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Register with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to place a bet up to $1,500. A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, giving you a second chance. And our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM allows new customers to choose between two offers. You can either secure a $150 bonus with a $5 wager or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

These have been two of the most popular sportsbook apps throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. On Saturday, NBA action continues as the Eastern Conference series moves to Indianapolis. The Celtics are still favored after winning both games at home. And Connor McDavid and the Oilers will be going for another win in Dallas against the Stars.

Sign up here with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to place a wager up to $1,500. Click here to register using our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to get a $150 bonus or $1K safety net.

More NBA Bonuses on Both Sportsbook Apps

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New User Offer $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The “King of Sportsbooks” is regularly releasing odds boost tokens for NBA and NHL games. Go to the promotions page to opt-in and learn about how to earn perks through the loyalty program. The Grand Slam Jackpot is active for MLB fans over the weekend. Bet on a player to hit a home run for a chance to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.

Bet365 introduces new SGP boosts every day. These are just some of the options customers have for the NBA matchup on Saturday night.

Celtics win, Jaylen Brown scores 30+ points and makes 2+ threes (+350)

Pacers win, Pascal Siakam scores 20+ points and Tyrese Haliburton records 7+ assists (+450)

Al Horford, Siakam and Brown each grab 7+ rebounds (+325)

Jayson Tatum records 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds and 5+ made threes (+800)

Siakam has 3+ points, 1+ assists and 3+ rebounds in the 1st quarter (+600)

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1.5K First Bet for Any Game

Take these simple steps to start with our BetMGM bonus code. New customers in eligible states can claim one of the largest first-bet offers available.

Sign up here to use our code AMNY1500. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app and allow for location services. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will send you five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of your first wager.

Bet365 Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus or Use $1K Safety Net

Sign up with our bet365 promo code for the rare chance to pick which welcome offer you want to use.

Register here with our code AMNYXLM. Provide your full name, email, birthdate and physical address. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app. Deposit $10 or more with PayPal, online banking or another payment option. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

The outcome when choosing the guaranteed bonus doesn’t matter, but a loss when using the first-bet safety net will result in a bonus refund.