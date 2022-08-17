Trevor Williams’ value rising again as Mets’ pitching injuries pile up

In a perfect world, Trevor Williams was supposed to spend the 2022 season as a middle-innings reliever for a Mets team that boasted one of the more imposing starting rotations on paper.

This place is anything but perfect, though, and those sentiments quickly reverted back to more of a swingman role when Jacob deGrom went down toward the end of spring training and Taijuan Walker was dealing with Shoulder bursitis — a late-April doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks thrusting the right-hander into the starting rotation.

It didn’t go well.

He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in two-plus innings pitched.

But Williams received the support of his manager in Buck Showalter, who hinted that this wouldn’t be the last time that he’d find himself in such a situation this season.

“Any time it’s a little different environment than you’re used to — it’s been a while since he started a game — that’s part of the challenge,” Showalter said. “Next time we have to do it, he’ll be up to it.”

For the most part, he has been.

While other injuries were sustained by Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill throughout the summer, Williams was called back into the starting rotation seven more times , posting a 3.91 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched.

He was superb in his last start against the Miami Marlins on July 7, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

“I’m proud to be a New York Met in any capacity. When I get the ball, it’s the most important thing for me,” he said after that outing. “Whether that’s starting, relieving, or anywhere in between, I’m proud that I’m able to contribute for the guys in this clubhouse and for the fans.”

Since then, each of Williams’ last six appearances has come as a reliever — and in all different capacities. Three of them came in the eighth inning, another in the seventh, one that spanned between the sixth and seventh, and a three-inning outing on Aug. 5 against the Braves from the second to the fifth.

Now, there is a chance that the 30-year-old could find himself back in the starting rotation after a recent rash of injuries. Carlos Carrasco is out three-to-four weeks with a strained oblique while Walker departed Tuesday night’s loss to the Braves early due to back spasms.

David Peterson, who is the logical option to replace Carrasco, has performed admirably as a reserve starter this season, posting a 3.30 ERA over 18 appearances (14 starts). But if Walker is to miss a turn or two in the rotation as well, Williams appears to be the next man up, again considering Tylor Megill hasn’t started his rehab assignment yet.

“It’s Buck putting me in spots where I have success. He’s given me every opportunity to have success,” Williams said in describing his ever-changing role. “It’s never a surprise when I go out there. He’s going to put me in good positions and I’m just thankful that he trusts me in that role.”

For more on Trevor Williams and the Mets, visit AMNY.com