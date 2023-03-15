Yankees name Gerrit Cole Opening Day starter

This can be filed under, “well duh.” The Yankees formally announced that Gerrit Cole would take the hill on Opening Day for them when they host the San Francisco Giants in the Bronx.

Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after the Yankees’ 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. It will mark Cole’s fourth consecutive Opening Day start.

“That’s what I’m lined up to do,” Cole told reporters in Florida, according to MLB.com. “We try to do things a bit more ‘one day at a time,’ I think, for a number of reasons. But that’s what the plan is.”

It will be the fifth opening day start of his career — he made one with the Pirates in 2017 — and Cole will get on the mound likely two more times before the end of spring training. Manager Aaron Boone spoke glowingly of Cole, who has been dominant in the exhibition season.

Cole has made three appearances this spring and struck out 17 batters in 11 innings of work. He has a 2.45 ERA during Grapefruit League play this year.

“He’s throwing the ball really well,” Boone said. “I feel like he’s doing everything he wants to. We got him up to 70 pitches. Keep building on that. I’m really pleased with where he’s at.”

The Yankees’ ace pitched 33 games last season for the Bombers and went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. Cole will go up against Giants righty Logan Webb when the two teams face on Opening Day.

Cole called Webb a “good dude” and spoke about the personal connection he has with his future opponent.

“He’s good friends with my brother-in-law,” Cole said. “I’ve played some Top Golf with him. Good pitcher. I really like the way he pitches. Good sinker. He’s always tough to elevate and he’s good in big games.”

The Yankees open the season on March 31 with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.