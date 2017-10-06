Mayor Bill de Blasio and two of his challengers, Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis and former NYPD detective Bo Dietl, will debate for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

No other candidates, including former city councilman Sal Albanese and entrepreneur Mike Tolkin, were invited to participate in the debate. To be included, candidates had to raise and spend $500,000 by Oct. 6, 2017, or raise and spend $174,225 by Oct. 6 and have received at least 8 percent in a Marist or Quinnipiac poll that includes all the candidates running.

None of the Marist or Quinnipiac polls have had all the candidates listed, but in the most recent Quinnipiac poll, released on Oct. 5, de Blasio led with 61 percent of likely voters, which is 44 percent more than his closest challenger, Republican candidate Malliotakis.

Even with the mayor polling much higher than his opponents, the debate will serve as a chance for the candidates to address a number of issues facing New Yorkers. According to the same Quinnipiac poll, 21 percent of likely voters said the economy was the most important issue, while 20 percent said education was. Another 20 percent said crime was the top issue, and 17 percent chose housing.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Symphony Space (2537 Broadway)

Sponsors: The debate is sponsored by NY1 Sponsor Group and will air on NY1, NY1 Noticias and WNYC.

Watch party: NYC Votes is hosting a watch party at the Restoration Plaza (1368 Fulton St., Brooklyn), starting at 5 p.m.