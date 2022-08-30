Giants 53-man roster tracker: Live updates and analysis of final cutdown day

The Giants will be back on the field for practice on Tuesday afternoon and fans should get a first look at the team that will be on the field for Week 1 in less than two weeks. Big Blue is in the process of cutting its roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The 48 hours leading up to the final cuts are not a fun time for anyone as speculation of who will make the team and who won’t run rampant.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

“It’s tough, but you know it’s a part of the game,” Oshane Ximines told amNewYork after Sunday’s preseason finale. “It’s getting to a point where this part of the season is not fun for no NFL team, no NFL player. It sucks, but you know we worked hard and I got a lot of respect for all the guys on the team. Wherever anybody ends up.”

We have a tracker for all the Giants’ latest moves here.

Giants cuts Monday (8/29)

Wide receiver Keelan Doss was cut on Monday after signing with the Giants in June. He had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and on the New York Jets practice squad. Doss’ best play of came when he made a one-handed catch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Travis Toivone had been cut back on July 26 only to be brought back in order to bolster the wide receiver group for the final week of the preseason.

Guard Josh Rivas was cut for the second time on Monday after being dropped when the team trimmed from 90 players to 85. After getting a second shot due to an offensive line plagued by injuries, the undrafted rookie found himself back on the unfortunate side of the business of football.

Defensive back Olaijah Griffin saw his time with the Giants come to an end after a very short stay. He was claimed on waivers after getting cut by the Buffalo Bills following the first preseason game and was a long shot to make the Giants after making his way to East Rutherford.

Defensive back Yusuf Corker had been making a case to make the 53-man roster, but the former Kentucky Wildcat defensive back just didn’t show enough to warrant him staying.

Offensive lineman Eric Smith had been added to the Giants training camp roster in August and had bounced around with stops with both the Jets and Giants under his belt.

kicker Ryan Santoso had been brought in for the final week of the preseason after starting kicker Graham Gano was placed in concussion protocol. The move likely signals that Gano will be ready for Week 1.

Tuesday (8/30)