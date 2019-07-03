A sea of blue uniforms lined the streets of Astoria Wednesday to offer a final solemn goodbye to retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez of Oceanside, Long Island, who became one of the most visible advocates for 9/11 first responders suffering health ailments from their time working on the toxic rubble.

Alvarez’s casket arrived at Immaculate Conception Church with a full police escort and the Emerald Society’s Pipes and Drums Band playing Amazing Grace. Members of The FDNY, NYPD and other area law enforcement departments lined Ditmars Boulevard, quietly saluting the casket as it entered the church

Alvarez, 53, a retired bomb squad detective, died Saturday in a Rockville Centre hospice after complications from colorectal cancer first diagnosed in 2016.

Alvarez, who spent six years in the Marine Corps before joining the NYPD, appeared with former “Daily Show” host and activist Jon Stewart on June 11 in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee.

He joined Stewart in making pleas before lawmakers to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which provides benefits to first responders and volunteers struggling with health problems linked to toxic chemicals at Ground Zero.

Stewart attended the funeral Wednesday but declined to speak to the press out of respect for the Alvarez family.

Thousands of first responders and volunteers have developed diseases linked to the toxins at Ground Zero or are at risk of becoming sick.

Get Breaking News emails The latest about your city, as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

John Feal, a Ground Zero first responder who has been advocating Congress to expand the 9/11 fund, held back tears as he talked about Alvarez outside the church.

“Physically, we’re saying goodbye to a friend, but he’ll always be back with us in D.C." Feal said. "We’ll wear him on our sleeves.”

Feal noted that Alvarez's legacy reached far beyond the 9/11 community with signs of support arriving from across the globe.

“Luis could have spend his last days with his friends and family, but he spent it with us," he said. “I hope when my time comes, I’m half the man Luis was … The fact that I got to tell Luis I loved him before he left, that’s what I’m going to hold dear to my heart.”

The $7 billion September 11th Victim Compensation Fund has been drained, with benefit payments slashed by up to 70 percent. Legislation pending before Congress would ensure the fund can pay benefits for 70 years.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said many of his colleagues initially looked at the 9/11 fund as a "scam" but that Alvarez's powerful congressional testimony changed the opinions of many lawmakers, helping marshal support for the legislation. The bill, King said, is set for a vote in the House later this month while the Senate will take it up in August.

“When they actually saw the extent of the suffering and that he was so … gutsy, there was a dramatic turnaround,” King said Wednesday outside the church. “He became the human face of 9/11.”

Feal said he will ensure that the legislation bears Alvarez's name and that Mayor Bill de Blasio — who did not attend the ceremony as he campaigns for president — gives him the key to the city.

“We’re here to mourn today," Feal said, "but we’re back tomorrow to fight.”

With Michael O'Keeffe and Ivan Pereira