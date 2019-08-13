News NYPD officer dies in apparent suicide in Yonkers, police say Police said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide of an NYPD officer in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com Updated August 13, 2019 12:15 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email An NYPD officer has died in an apparent suicide in Yonkers, the eighth member of the nation’s largest police department to take their own life this year, according to cops. Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide of an NYPD officer on Shoreview Drive in the Westchester city. The NYPD confirmed the death on Twitter, writing: "The NYPD suffered another tragedy today with the loss of another officer to suicide. To those who may be facing struggles - Help is always available, you are not alone." The post linked to several avenues to mental health assistance for department members, including the Employee Assistance Unit and department chaplains. CNN first reported Tuesday morning that a 35-year-old officer, who was a seven-year veteran temporarily assigned to a detail near Yankee Stadium, is the latest NYPD officer to die by suicide. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, left a note, according to CNN. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has spoken out repeatedly about the spate of suicides, imploring his officers to seek help. O’Neill said in a June statement: "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength." By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 'Shame and stigma' compound first responder suicide ratesA 2017 study, which examined the factors contributing to mental illness among first responders, found that police and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Another NYPD officer dies by suicide, department saysIn a statement, Police Commissioner James O'Neill urged officers in distress to seek help and talk about their problems. NYPD reviewing internal policies after 4 June suicidesThe NYPD also has turned to other departments, such as the Chicago PD, for help. Fourth NYPD officer dies by suicide in June NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill calls for action to address a "mental-health crisis" after a spate of suicide deaths, including a 53-year-old officer from Long Island. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.