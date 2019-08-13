LATEST PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
News

NYPD officer dies in apparent suicide in Yonkers, police say

Police said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating

Police said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide of an NYPD officer in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com
Print

An NYPD officer has died in an apparent suicide in Yonkers, the eighth member of the nation’s largest police department to take their own life this year, according to cops.

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide of an NYPD officer on Shoreview Drive in the Westchester city.

The NYPD confirmed the death on Twitter, writing: "The NYPD suffered another tragedy today with the loss of another officer to suicide. To those who may be facing struggles - Help is always available, you are not alone." 

The post linked to several avenues to mental health assistance for department members, including the Employee Assistance Unit and department chaplains. 

CNN first reported Tuesday morning that a 35-year-old officer, who was a seven-year veteran temporarily assigned to a detail near Yankee Stadium, is the latest NYPD officer to die by suicide. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, left a note, according to CNN.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has spoken out repeatedly about the spate of suicides, imploring his officers to seek help.

O’Neill said in a June statement: "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength."

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Nicole Fuller anthony.destefano@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The Northeast blackout on Aug. 14, 2003 forced New Yorkers brave Northeast blackout of 2003
Keith Haring's internationally renowned "Crack is Wack" mural 'Crack is Wack' mural finally getting face-lift
Two dozen Democrats are running for president in Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
On Wednesday in front of City Hall, Delrawn Activists deliver 61k petitions to fire cops in civilians’ deaths
Mayor Bill de Blasio addresses the media Friday Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks after judge recommends firing cop in Eric Garner death
New York City held a ticker-tape parade on Ticker-tape parade for Women's World Cup champions