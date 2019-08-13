An NYPD officer has died in an apparent suicide in Yonkers, the eighth member of the nation’s largest police department to take their own life this year, according to cops.

Police in Yonkers said Tuesday morning they are actively investigating the apparent suicide of an NYPD officer on Shoreview Drive in the Westchester city.

The NYPD confirmed the death on Twitter, writing: "The NYPD suffered another tragedy today with the loss of another officer to suicide. To those who may be facing struggles - Help is always available, you are not alone."

The post linked to several avenues to mental health assistance for department members, including the Employee Assistance Unit and department chaplains.

CNN first reported Tuesday morning that a 35-year-old officer, who was a seven-year veteran temporarily assigned to a detail near Yankee Stadium, is the latest NYPD officer to die by suicide. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, left a note, according to CNN.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill has spoken out repeatedly about the spate of suicides, imploring his officers to seek help.

O’Neill said in a June statement: "There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department. Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength."