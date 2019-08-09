Most commuters arrested for fare evasion in recent months were black, according to recently released police figures.

The data, issued by the NYPD, reveals that 414 black commuters were arrested for fare-related offenses from April through June. Hispanic commuters held the second-highest number of arrests for that period, totaling 175. Citywide, there were 682 arrests related to fare evasion.

Advocates have long criticized fare evasion arrests as a means to disenfranchise low-income residents struggling to keep apace with New York City’s expensive living costs. The cost of a one-way fare has steadily risen over the years, and is currently $2.75.

“…The NYPD, as it does with so many offenses, continues to disproportionately target communities of color for what is basically a crime of poverty,” said Anthony Posada, supervising attorney for the Legal Aid Society’s community justice unit.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stressed that the department has worked actively to inform commuters of the illegality of fare evasion, and added that most offenders get a transit adjudications bureau summons or criminal court summons.

There were 15,820 transit adjudication bureau summonses issued between April and June, according to NYPD data. There were 572 criminal court summonses for "nonpayment of fare," excluding bus fare.

Still, critics argue the ripple affect caused by a fare evasion arrest outweighs the crime.

“A fare evasion arrest carries with it collateral consequences that can affect employment, deny access to critical public benefits, and for immigrant New Yorkers, result in detention and possibly deportation,” Posada added.

The largest number of black commuters were apprehended at the Jay Street-MetroTech station, NYPD data show. The Sutter Avenue station had the second-highest number of arrests for black commuters.

Those arrested at the two stations were overwhelmingly 18 to 24 years old. This starkly contrasted the most-arrested age group for fare evasion citywide, aged 25 to 40.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in June that he would be increasing police presence on subways and buses to combat assaults on transit workers and a surge in fare evasion that the MTA said cost $225 million in lost revenue in 2018. Five-hundred additional officers were directed to patrol the system.