2022 Wimbledon: Tuesday schedule, odds, best bets, and more

Monday was a good day for American men at Wimbledon, going 3-0 on the day. Two other American men (Reilly Opelka and Christian Harrison) have two sets to none leads in their matches, which were both suspended due to lack of light last night.

On the women’s side, the Americans went 2-2 with #7 seed Danielle Collins surprisingly losing to 66th-ranked Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Tuesday’s action will be headlined by the return of Serena Williams, as well as matches featuring Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, and many more. Below are our best bets for the day, and we encourage you to take a look at some of our sportsbook sign-up offers to maximize your possible return if you do choose to bet on Wimbledon.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 Wimbledon Schedule and Best Bets – June 28th

9:00 AM ET Alexei Popyrin Hugo Gaston

Best Bet: Hugo Gaston +3.5 games (-125)

Gaston has had an interesting 2022 season. He’s just 8-11; however, he has shown up well when he’s needed to. He’s 2-2 in Grand Slams and made the 3rd round in the French Open after beating 20th-ranked Alex de Minaur in five sets in the first round. In the next tournament, he beat 34th-ranked Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 16 before losing to 205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven in the quarter-finals. That’s just the type of maddening tennis that the 21-year-old is playing.

However, his game is a bit better suited to grass since the towering Popyrin is a big serve-and-volley player who is more suited towards hard courts. Popyrin is also just 3-10 on the season and 2-6 on grass courts in his career. I think Gaston can keep this close and potentially even outlast Popyrin if you want to really roll the dice and the Gaston ML at +155

10:30 AM ET Zizou Bergs Jack Draper

Best Bet: Zizou Bergs +4.5 (-105)

This is an intriguing match featuring two young up-and-coming players. Everybody knows Jack Draper because he is the hometown, Great Britain kid who made a run in Wimbledon last year. However, he is also only 6-4 on the ATP Tour this season, despite a win over 15th-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament, which is a tune-up for Wimbledon.

Yet, Zizou Bergs, the 23-year-old from Belgium has come into Wimbledon hot. Despite being only 1-2 on the ATP Tour this year, he recently won an ATP Tour Challenger tournament in Ilkey, Great Britain as a lead-up to Wimbledon. In that tournament, he dropped only three sets while beating 92nd-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 129th-ranked Jack Sock, and 151st-ranked Andreas Seppi.

He has never before qualified for a Grand Slam main draw, so you know he will be out to make a statement. I’m not entirely sure he can complete the upset in London, but I think he can keep this close enough to make this a solid bet, but you can also go with over 38.5 games (-115) if you just want to bet on a long match between these two.

11:30 AM ET Qinwen Zheng Sloane Stephens Best Bet: Sloane Stephens ML (-134) Sloane Stephens is a talented, if inconsistent, player who is coming off of a quarter-final appearance in the French Open. She’s only 10-9 this season, but she has experience on the big stage as a former top-ten overall player, and has advanced to at least the third round of Wimbledon in five of her last seven appearances. She’s proven to be an adept player on grass in her career, so I feel good about her chances against Zheng, who has struggled on grass courts in her young career. Zheng may have a solid career ahead of her, but I’m not sure she’s figured out this surface yet.

12:00 PM ET Donna Vekic (8) Jessica Pegula

Best Bet: Pegula ML (-150) So we have the 8th-seed in the women’s draw and 9th-ranked player in the world as just a small favorite against the 82nd-ranked player in the world? I’m not sure I understand this. Yes, she’s 7-3 on grass courts this season, but she has also been playing in qualifying tournaments and not against players of Pegula’s caliber. Vekic has a big serve, but Pegula is more athletic and way more well-rounded. I just can’t see an upset here.