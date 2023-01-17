2023 Australian Open: Tuesday schedule, best bets, parlay, how to watch, more

We have our first major upset of the 2023 Australian Open after Andy Murray knocked out 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini in five sets, winning the fifth set tiebreaker 10-6. The Italian favorite battled back from two sets down and had a match point in the fifth set, but the British veteran wouldn’t go away and surged back for the win.

Elsewhere, 2nd-seed Ons Jabeur survived a three-set scare, while Americans Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, and J.J. Wolf all advanced to the second round.

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open

The Australian Open will be carried by ESPN and the Tennis Network in the United States. Due to the time difference, coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET or later each day and will continue until roughly 2 a.m. ET the following morning.

Date: Tuesday, January 17th

Tuesday, January 17th Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN2

Australian Open Schedule for Tuesday, January 17th

If you want the full schedule for Monday, you can check ESPN’s score updates or the match schedule on the Australian Open site.

What to Watch For:

Some of Tuesday’s top matches are:

1st-ranked male Rafael Nadal vs American Mackenzie McDonald

16th-ranked American Frances Tiafoe vs Juncheng Shang

1st-ranked woman Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio

3rd-ranked American Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

8th-ranked American Coo Gauff vs Emma Raducanu

Tuesday’s Australian Open Best Bets

Coco Gauff vs Emma Radacanu OVER 19.5 total games

Coco Gauff is 5-0 to start the season and earned an easy first-round victory while Emma Raducanu recovered from an earlier ankle injury and looked good in her first-round victory as well. Raducanu has dropped down to 77th in the world due to missing time with that ankle injury, but she is a solid player who can hold her own against Gauff and at least make this a competitive match.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-150) but you can also bet over 20.5 games at (-115)

Danielle Collins -2.5 games vs Karolina Muchova

I know Danielle Collins didn’t look great in her opening-round match, but she is the 14th-ranked player in the world and was the runner-up at last year’s Australian Open. Karolina Muchova is 2-1 to start 2023 and is currently ranked 133rd. She did make the semi-finals at this tournament last year, but I’m not sure she can hang with the power that Collins will bring. Even in a poor showing, Collins hit 55 baseline winners and crushed her first serve. That’s going to be tough for Muchova to overcome.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-110)

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Lorenzo Sonego OVER 38.5 games

Hurkacz is an incredibly talented player who has a knack for seemingly coming up small in Grand Slams. The Pole is a career 17-18 in Grand Slam play, falling in the second round of last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open, while losing in the first round in Wimbledon.

I’m not sure he’ll lose this one, but I think Sonego will be able to keep this close enough behind his big serve which plays up on these fast courts. The Italian has had a slow start to the year, but he has performed well on hard courts in the past and made the Round of 32 in every Grand Slam but one last year, so we’ll bet on this being a bit of a fight.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-120)

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Tallon Griekspoor OVER 38.5 games

Tallon Griekspoor is 6-0 to start the year, winning a title in Pune by beating four players ranked inside the top 60, including 17th-ranked Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Van de Zandschulp hasn’t been able to find his form recently and is 2-1 in 2023, including a loss in Prune to Benjamin Bonzi, who Griekspoor beat in the finals.

van de Zandschulp has never made it past the third round of the Aussie Open in his career, and he faced 21 break points in the opening round, so I don’t expect this to be an easy win. Griekspoor won their Challenger Series meeting in 2021 in Amersfoort, and while van de Zandschulp was victorious when they played in an ATP-level main draw, that match was 7-6, 6-3, so I think this will be a closely contested match.

Where to bet: DraftKings (-125)

Australian Open Parlay

If you parlayed all four of these bets, it would look like this:

Raducanu/Gauff over 19.5 games

Collins -2.5 games

Hurkacz/Sonego over 38.5 games

van de Zandschulp/Griekspoor over 38.5 games

Parlay odds: +950, which means that a $10 bet would net you $105

For more coverage of the 2023 Australian Open, visit amNY Sports