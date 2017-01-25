Like most bakers, Kristen Tomlan loves cookies — but often encountered a little problem while baking them.

“Half the time I would make them, the cookies wouldn’t even make it to the oven,” Tomlan said in a phone interview.

Now Tomlan is the owner of Dō, a brand-new shop in Greenwich Village, selling cookie dough you can eat like a scoop of ice cream. The idea came to her, she said, when she and some girlfriends visited a cookie shop on a vacation and, instead of cookies, opted to buy a tub of the shop’s cookie dough that they ate in their car.

“Why can’t you walk into a place and get just plain cookie dough?” Tomlan asked — without having to eat it in secret, of course.

So she developed her own recipe that would be both safe to eat and ready-to-bake — using pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour to set aside any worries about contamination in those typically raw ingredients.

Sure, you can bake the dough, but the shop is really set up more like an ice cream parlor, catering to those who want to dive in raw.

“That was the idea, that you could enjoy it like you'd enjoy ice cream — straight from the container,” she said. “It’s really celebrating cookie dough.”

The shop, on 550 LaGuardia Place, also offers gluten free and vegan options, as well as ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and other treats. Here’s a look at what’s available.

Ice cream sandwiches What's better than a cookie ice cream sandwich? A cookie ice cream sandwich made with cookie dough instead. (Credit: Christa Lopez) What's better than a cookie ice cream sandwich? A cookie ice cream sandwich made with cookie dough instead. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Cookie dough cones Get yourself a scoop of cookie dough heaped into a cone, just like ice cream -- only better. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Get yourself a scoop of cookie dough heaped into a cone, just like ice cream -- only better. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

There are plenty of flavors Visitors Wednesday were able to try a variety of bites. Cookie dough will be available in a variety of flavors -- from classic chocolate chip to s'mores and peanut butter snickerdoodle. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Visitors Wednesday were able to try a variety of bites. Cookie dough will be available in a variety of flavors -- from classic chocolate chip to s'mores and peanut butter snickerdoodle. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

There were big crowds Patrons lined up to get a taste of the dough on the shop's first day in business. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Patrons lined up to get a taste of the dough on the shop's first day in business. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

It's like an ice cream parlor Customers select their flavors much like you might at an ice cream shop -- with tubs behind a glass pane to be served by the scoop, along with toppings. (Credit: Christa Lopez) Customers select their flavors much like you might at an ice cream shop -- with tubs behind a glass pane to be served by the scoop, along with toppings. (Credit: Christa Lopez)

Expect it to light up your Instagram The store was a popular place for selfies. (Credit: Christa Lopez) The store was a popular place for selfies. (Credit: Christa Lopez)