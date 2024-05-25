DraftKings promo code: Activate $1.5K no-sweat bet for any NBA, NHL, MLB game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s a great weekend to unlock the newest DraftKings promo code offer and make a large wager on the game of your choice. There are plenty of options, such as the Celtics vs. Pacers and a day full of MLB games on Saturday.

Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links to place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. This makes losing a big wager a little less painful because you’ll get a bonus refund to use on another game.

Customers also have access to a daily no-sweat same-game parlay throughout the NBA Playoffs. Use it for the conference finals and upcoming NBA Finals. In addition to the Celtics vs. Pacers, the Mavericks will be at home on Sunday to take on the Timberwolves.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer and complete registration. Start with a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on any basketball, baseball or hockey game.

MLB, NBA & NHL Games for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

The Pacers are seven-point underdogs at home, but they have been unbeatable in Indianapolis over the past few weeks. We will see how healthy Tyrese Haliburton is for Game 3. If bad news comes out, that will likely have an impact on the spread. In the NHL, Connor McDavid and other Oilers will try to steal another game on the road against the Oilers. The Stars are favored at home in Game 2.

Baseball fans have no shortage of options on Saturday. Here are some of the key series over the weekend.

Giants vs. Mets

Braves vs. Pirates

Brewers vs. Red Sox

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Dodgers vs. Reds

Phillies vs. Rockies

Yankees vs. Padres

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $1.5K No-Sweat Bet

New players can quickly create an account and gain access to tons of features on DraftKings. There are many reasons why it has become such a popular option for bettors in many US states. Take these steps to begin with the best welcome offer available.

Register here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your full name, email, physical address and other info to verify your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Fund your account by making a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as PayPal, Venmo or a debit card. Make a bet up to $1,000 on an NBA, NHL or MLB game this weekend.

A losing wager will automatically result in a bonus bet, which can be used for any other game.

Creating a Same-Game Parlay for Celtics-Pacers

Be sure to use the daily no-sweat same-game parlay throughout the NBA Playoffs. After selecting an NBA game, you can choose to enable same-game parlay to find all of the markets that you can combine. For example, there are tabs for early results, points, threes, rebounds, game props and much more.

All of your wagers on NBA, NHL and MLB games will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. Customers can redeem prizes and raise their status to unlock better perks.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer and take advantage of a $1,500 no-sweat bet this weekend.

