DraftKings promo code: Unlock $1.5K no-sweat bet for Mavericks-Timberwolves

Use a no-sweat bet for the NBA Playoffs with the newest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up through our links to start with a large bet on Game 1 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

New players who register through our DraftKings promo code links can make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on an NBA game. So, a losing wager will result in a bonus refund that you can use toward another game this week.

The Mavericks are 4.5-point underdogs against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Browse through all of the different spreads and props to find your favorite market. Then, take advantage of the daily no-sweat same-game parlay and other boosts on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sign up here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer for the Mavs-Timberwolves matchup. Make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on Game 1.

Mavs-Timberwolves Props for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

You can use this offer for any player prop in the Mavs-Timberwolves game. Here are some of the point totals for the key players. Other totals are available for rebounds, three-pointers and assists.

Anthony Edwards: 27.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 19.5 points

Kyrie Irving: 21.5 points

Luka Doncic: 28.5 points

Mike Conley: 11.5 points

J. Washington: 12.5 points

Rudy Gobert: 12.5 points

I wouldn’t be surprised to see this series go the distance, but the Timberwolves are worthy of being the favorite after taking down the defending champs. Their defense has been impressive, and they’ll have a new challenge trying to slow down Doncic and Irving. Track the player stats and make live bets during the game on the DraftKings app.

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide for the $1.5K No-Sweat Bet

Make your favorite pick on an NBA game by taking these steps. New customers can create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook in just a few minutes.

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. It will ask for basic info, such as your full name, email, physical address and date of birth. Download thee DraftKings Sportsbook app and enable geolocation technology on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit with any of the accepted payment methods, like online banking, PayPal or a debit/credit card. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves or any other game.

A loss will instantly result in a bonus bet of the same amount. This can be used toward Game 2 between the Pacers and Celtics or an NHL game.

Use Other Bonuses for the NHL Conference Finals

DraftKings has been releasing special boosts throughout the NHL postseason. The conference finals begin on Wednesday night with the Panthers vs. Rangers. Florida is the favorite on the road, and they have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. The West Finals will start on Thursday with the Oilers vs. Stars.

All of your NHL and NBA wagers will be going toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. This allows customers to redeem bonus bets and win better prizes in the free contests.

Register here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on any NBA, NHL or MLB game.

