TwinSpires promo code AMNY: Earn $400 bonus for Preakness Stakes

There are only 13 horses that have won the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan is trying to join elite company with a win just two weeks after the Run for the Roses. But there are several other key contenders to watch for in this much smaller field. TwinSpires has all of the handicapping tools you’ll need for the race on Saturday, including past performances and the latest horse racing news.

Horses in the Preakness Stakes

Here are all of the contenders in the 149th Preakness Stakes and the morning-line odds. These horses will reach the gate at 6:50 pm ET on Saturday.

Mugatu, 20-1 Uncle Heavy, 20-1 Catching Freedom, 7-2 Muth, SCRATCHED Mystik Dan, 8-5 Seize the Grey, 12-1 Just Steel, 12-1 Tuscan Gold, 9-2 Imagination, 3-1

Muth was going to be the biggest threat to Mystik Dan, but Bob Baffert had to scratch the colt after a fever. Baffert still has a great chance in the race with Imagination, who has been 1st of 2nd in his six career races. Catching Freedom is on the inside after being just over a length behind Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby. I also like Chad Brown’s Tuscan Gold, especially since Brown has won this race multiple times with a horse that didn’t run in the derby.

