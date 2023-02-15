Caesars promo code AMNYFULL unlocks $1,250 NBA Wednesday bet offer

Get over hump day with this Caesars promo code offer and a ton of NBA games. The Association is in full swing tonight as we approach the All-Star break. Let’s take a closer look at how bettors can cash in before the weekend gets here.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will unlock a trio of bonuses for new users, including a $1,250 NBA bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Instead of diving into the games head first, take advantage of this offer for the $1,250 first bet on any game. Any new player who grabs this offer will have a forgiving safety net attached to their first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes tonight with this massive first bet offer. Not to mention, players who sign up and activate the “Full Caesar” promotion will have access to long-term membership perks as well.

Click here to sign up with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and grab a $1,250 first bet for the NBA games on Wednesday night.

Caesars Promo Code AMNYFULL: $1,250 NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options out there in the sports betting market. With the NFL season done, the NBA is about to take centerstage. With the All-Star Game coming up this weekend, we are about to enter the stretch run of the regular season.

Players who take advantage of this offer can get a $1,250 first bet for any game tonight. Place a real money wager on any game of up to $1,250. If it loses, receive a full refund in bet credits.

On the other hand, players who win on that first four-figure wager will win straight cash. It’s tough to overstate the value behind this offer.

How to Access This Caesars Promo Code

Accessing this Caesars Sportsbook promo is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get in on the action tonight:

Click here , choose the correct state, and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL. Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NBA game tonight.

New users will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These will help new members work towards long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Other NBA Boosts and Bonuses

There are 10 NBA games on the docket for Wednesday night, including two primetime matchups on ESPN — Sixers-Cavaliers and Lakers-Pelicans. Bettors can get started with the “Full Caesar” promotion, but that’s not the only way to win on the NBA tonight. Check out the daily parlay boosts at the top of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app:

Buddy Hield Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs & Nikola Vucevic Over 13.5 Rebounds: +325

Pacers, 76ers, Hawks & Nets All Win: +900

Jalen Brunson & Trae Young Each Over 29.5 Points: +500

Joel Embiid & Donovan Mitchell Each Over 29.5 Points: +300

Jazz, Thunder, Nuggets & Lakers All Win: +1000

Click here to sign up with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and grab a $1,250 first bet for the NBA games on Wednesday night.