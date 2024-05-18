How to Bet the 2024 Preakness Stakes online: Best promos, bonuses, odds

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Triple Crown continues and here is how to bet the 2024 Preakness Stakes online. Bettors can sign up with TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and DRF for three of the best offers available for the race.

Activate TwinSpires promo code AMNY to get up to $400 in sign-up bonuses for the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who signs up with FanDuel Racing will qualify for a $500 no sweat bet or a $20 no sweat bet plus a $150 sportsbook bonus in select states. If you sign up with DRF, you’ll get a deposit bonus of up to $200.

The Kentucky Derby winner — Mystik Dan — is racing in the 2024 Preakness Stakes. In fact, Mystik Dan is the favorite to win the race after Muth’s scratch. Will we be looking for a Triple Crown winner at the Belmont Stakes or will someone knock off Mystik Dan.

How to Bet the 2024 Preakness Stakes Online: Different Wagers

Here are a few different ways to bet on the Preakness Stakes:

Win: Pick any horse to win outright.

Place: Choose a horse to finish in the top two.

Show: Pick a horse to finish first, second or third.

Across-the-Board: Locking in all three bets above.

Straight bets are simple ways to bet on the race, but bettors can also place exotic bets on the Preakness Stakes. These are effectively parlays on a race. Bettors can “box” these bets for a little extra money:

Exacta: Accurately pick the top two finishers.

Trifecta: Choose the top three horses.

Superfecta: Select the top four finishers.

Super Hi-Five: Pick the top five horses in the Preakness.

Favorites for the 2024 Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes features a smaller field than the Kentucky Derby. Muth is the only horse to scratch so far, but that means there are only eight horses in the running. Mystik Dan (5-2) is the favorite to win, but don’t sleep on a few of the other horses. Imagination (5-1), Catching Freedom (6-1) and Tuscan Gold (8-1) should all be in the mix as well.

