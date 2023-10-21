Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BROAD1000: $1K for UFC, CFB Saturday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Abu Dhabi hosts UFC 294 this weekend, a 13-fight event punctuated by the UFC Lightweight Championship featuring Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev, who claimed the Lightweight title one year ago, defeated Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February. The two fighters will meet again today after the Featherweight champ Volkanovski replaced the injured Charles Oliveira on the fight card less than two weeks ago. UFC 294 also features a bout between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, with the winner to face Sean Strickland for the Middleweight title in the next few months.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Odds + Betting Preview

Moneyline Total Rounds Islam Makhachev -260 O 4.5 (-120) Alexander Volkanovski +210 U 4.5 (-110)

Caesars bettors have many options for betting on the Makhachev-Volkanovski fight. Of course, the most common props are the moneyline and total rounds. The incumbent champion, Makhachev is a -260 favorite over Volkanovski, while the odds slightly lean toward this fight going the distance.

There are a few critical advantages Makhachev possesses over Volkanovski. First, the UFC recently replaced Oliveira with Volkanovski, giving the Australian little time to prepare. Today’s fight is also the first for Volkanovski — who typically fights in the Featherweight class — since undergoing surgery on his left arm in July. Makhachev, whose one professional loss came in 2015, has rest and health on his side heading into the Octagon.

UFC 294 Main Card

While Makhachev-Volkanovski deservingly draws most of the attention, UFC 294 has many other fights worth wagering. Caesars has odds for each fight, including the five main card matchups:

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (-260) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+210)

Middleweight: Kamaru Usman (+290) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-370)

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-380) vs. Johnny Walker (+300)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (-650) vs. Warlley Alves (+430)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (-290) vs. Muin Gafurov (+235)

Caesars lets new and existing customers boost a 4+ leg UFC 294 parlay by 33%. The site also has pre-enhanced parlays, like the +650 main card boost on Volkanovski, Chimaev, Ankalaev, and Nurmagomedov to win their respective fights.

