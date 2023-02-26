BetMGM promo code for Paul fight, NBA, CBB Sunday scores $1K bet offer

The latest BetMGM promo code offer is raising the bar for basketball fans ahead of this busy Sunday. The NBA and college basketball seasons are starting to heat up as February winds down. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this new promotion.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate this BetMGM promo code offer can score a $1,000 first bet to use on any game this weekend. Place a real money wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

On the other hand, anyone who wins on their first bet will take home cold, hard cash. With dozens of options between the NBA and college basketball today, there are plenty of ways to use this new BetMGM promotion. March Madness is right around the corner and the NBA playoffs will be right behind it. In other words, it’s a great time to be a basketball fan.

Click this link to enable this BetMGM promo code offer and grab a $1,000 first bet to use on the NBA or college basketball.

BetMGM Promo Code: How to Activate This Offer

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details behind this offer, here’s a quick look at how you can activate this $1,000 first bet. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook by following these easy steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to bypass the need for a promo code. This will redirect you to a sign-up landing page.

Create a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the easy-to-use BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA, college basketball, or any other market this weekend.

Use BetMGM Promo Code for $1,000 Basketball First Bet

New users who get in on the action with this BetMGM promo code offer will have a ton of options this Sunday. The NBA and college basketball seasons are in full swing.

Remember, any losses on your first bet will trigger an immediate refund in bonus bets. In other words, there is a forgiving safety net in place with this BetMGM promo.

It goes without saying, but second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting. This is a rare opportunity to go all in on a bet but without the stress.

Betting on the NBA Today

The NBA is back after last weekend’s All-Star break. There are tight races for playoff positioning that should keep things interesting over the last part of the regular season. There are games all day long in the NBA today, including four nationally televised games on ABC and ESPN. It’s a great day to find a comfy spot on the couch and watch basketball all day. After taking advantage of this BetMGM promo, bettors can get in on the action with player prop bets, one game parlays, and more.

Click this link to enable this BetMGM promo code offer and grab a $1,000 first bet to use on the NBA or college basketball.