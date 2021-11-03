Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives massive first bet match this week

Bettors have no shortage of options on the sports calendar this week, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks an absolutely massive free bet match that can be used on a loaded slate of games.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF gives new bettors the opportunity to cash in on a huge $1,001 free bet match on first wagers that pays out win or lose.

With mid-week college football action setting the stage for a loaded Saturday slate and busy NFL Week 9 calendar, sports bettors can grab a slew of bonuses on football, basketball, hockey, and more.

Earlier this week, Caesars Sportsbook switched up its new player promo from a $5,000 risk-free first bet to a $1,001 first bet match. Arguably, this latest promo surpasses the previous one, even if it doesn’t offer as high of a dollar amount. More on that below.

Use the state links located anywhere in this article and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get the best bonuses this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Massive Bet Match

Let’s briefly dive into the new Caesars Sportsbook bonus.

Previously, bettors could deposit and wager risk-free as much as $5,000. While the risk-free bet offer was worth as much as 5x that of rival offers, the new bet match bonus may be even better.

To begin, new players would have to make a first deposit of $5,000 in order to realize the full extent of the previous bonus. That’s a sizable up front commitment. Meanwhile, those who successfully wagered as much as $5,000 didn’t receive any added bonus with a winning bet. With this latest bonus, even winning bettors will receive a bet match.

Here’s how it works:

Place a first wager between $10-$1,001. Win or lose, bettors will receive a complimentary free bet equal to the first wager. In this case, a bettor who wagers $800 will receive an $800 free bet, win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gives Big Bonus This Week

Whether betting on mid-week college football, NBA, NHL, NFL, or more, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings more than just the bet match offer. Bettors can also jump into the mix to grab plenty of odds boosts and other betting specials.

The app kicks off the experience with over 60 different odds boosts across a variety of sports, offering enhanced odds on player props and game outcomes. Meanwhile, be sure to check out daily super boosts that provide pumped up odds on designated markets.

Other specials such as “Football Freebie” give those who place $50 on Champions League games a $25 free bet for Thursday Night Football. “Bonus Points” allows players to earn a free bet equal to $1 for every point their team’s leading scorer registers in select games, while “Friday Double” will double winning stakes.

Finally, also be sure to check out a risk-free same-game parlay for the Jets-Colts Thursday night matchup.

How to Get Started

To get the best bonuses this week, including a $1,001 first bet match, follow these simple steps.

Click any of the state links on this page. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get started.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 using any of the available options.

Place your first bet.

Use your bet match bonus.

Place subsequent wagers using any normal odds, boosts, or betting specials available.

This offer is available in a number of states such as New Jersey, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, West Virginia, and more.