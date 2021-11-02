Best CBD for Sleep – Manage Stress & Improve Rest  

Tight deadlines, new responsibilities, pressures at home and work, and even the laundry pile that you forgot to put in the wash can keep you up at night. Sometimes it feels like such a curse that once the lights go out, your mind springs on. Suddenly, your to-do list is flying across the inside of your eyelids and you feel like you have to reach for your phone just one more time to double check that the alarm is set to on. You adjust and readjust because you can’t find a comfortable position; you peek your toes out from under the covers when you’re hot and pull them back in because they get too cold. Nothing you do seems to work, and you’re exhausted. You need better, deeper sleep. We took the time to vet each CBD for sleep brand and tried these products ourselves to give you reliable CBD products that truly work to help get the rest you need.

Top 10 Best CBD for Sleep Options

How Did We Choose These 10 CBD Options?

All you have to do is type in three simple words to get bombarded with tons of offers, different manufacturers, and different products all promising you one thing: better sleep. When you set out to search for a CBD product online, you can quickly get overwhelmed by the number of brands trying to sell you a solution. We know because we went through this process before we wrote this article for you. It’s not easy to find the best CBD products for sleep, but it is possible and we’re happy to share that we found the top 10 companies that offer the best CBD formulas created specifically to help you get some rest.

The first thing we looked at is the formula. We’re looking for natural ingredients and intentional blends that help to bring you easily into a state of relaxation and keep you relaxed throughout the night so that you can get quality rest.

We also double check to make sure that every product is being tested by an independent lab. This is such a critical step and if a manufacturer tries to skip past it, we’re not interested. You shouldn’t be either. Third-party lab testing creates accountability and helps to create trust from customers who are looking for potent and safe products.

Customer reviews are very telling and especially since you’re dealing with a crowd of people that are probably a bit sleep deprived, they don’t hesitate to let prospective buyers know what their experience was with CBD products created for sleep. We did our homework, we read through the different reviews, and did a bit of social media research as well to make sure that the products we recommend have been vetted by customers who needed some serious snoozing.

And since we work long hours and sometimes our own staff suffers from sleeplessness, we tested out these products ourselves. Let’s just say that a lot of people are feeling better around here, and we’re seeing less undereye circles.

10 Best CBD for Sleep Options Reviewed

1. CBDFx – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Cruelty-free CBD oil

60 day guarantee

Verified potency

Made in the USA

Cons:

The CBD oil sleep tincture has a waitlist (coming soon!)

When dawn arrives at just that moment when your shoulders unglue themselves from your ears and you know the sound of your alarm is next, it feels like the day has defeated you before you even had a chance. Luckily for you, CBDFX offers some serious sleep help in three awesome products:

These night capsules contain 900 mg of CBD and also contain CBN to get you into the most relaxed state that’s perfect for sleep. Each serving contains 30 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and 2.5 mg of CBN. Additional ingredients include organic valerian root, GABA, and magnesium for not only better sleep but also a better mood. These CBD oil capsules do not contain THC, only highly effective cannabinoids specially blended to enhance your sleep. There are 60 capsules in each bottle, and you’ll love how they deliver everything your body needs to destress, relax your muscles, and prepare for sleep without dealing with any of the unfortunate side effects that usually result from prescription or over-the-counter sleep aids.

When you’d prefer to skip the capsules and choose a gummy instead, try CBDFX’s sleep gummies. Each bottle comes with 60 gummies of broad-spectrum CBD combined with melatonin, magnesium, passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm. These ingredients along with a proprietary blend of sleep terpenes work synergistically to help you get a better night’s rest. Using these gummies as a natural sleep aid, you’ll not only fall asleep easily, you’ll also stay asleep through the night. Each serving contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin – plus, they taste like lemon!

For a high potency product that comes to the rescue when you’re having trouble sleeping, try CBDFX’s sleep tincture. This CBD oil is available in four different concentrations: 500 mg of CBD with 150 mg of CBN up to 6000 mg of CBD with 300 mg of CBN. Along with special sleep terpenes and melatonin, this tincture is fast acting and will get you into a deep slumber before you count too many sheep. If you’ve been looking for a CBD oil that’s heavy duty, this is the product for you.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. Sunday Scaries – Runner Up

Pros:

Save 20% off when you subscribe

100% money back guarantee

Free shipping on all subscriptions

Made in the USA

Cons:

You must spend at least $59 for free shipping if you don’t have a subscription

When you’re stressed out and having trouble sleeping, your breathing is usually really shallow. There is tension all over your body and sometimes you’re not even aware of it. No wonder you can’t get to sleep. Sunday Scaries knows your plight and they created a special formula to help you wake up on the right side of the bed, even if your bed buddy hogged the covers all night.

Vanilla cream CBD plus CBN oil for sleep. Ahh, sounds like a dream. This tasty formula also contains 5-HTP, chamomile, GABA, L-theanine, lemon balm, and valerian root. Sunday Scaries calls this CBD oil the “big spoon” because it’ll make you feel like you’re being held as you drift off into deep sleep. This product was developed using the highest quality broad-spectrum CBD and CBN to help you go to bed quickly without feeling groggy in the morning. Instead, you’ll be ready for the day, and you’ll be looking forward to when you can taste this tincture for sleep again. It’s sure to become your favorite midnight snack.

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

3. CBDistillery – Honorable Mention

Pros:

US hemp authority certified

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO hemp oil

Natural sleep aid

60 day money back guarantee

Cons:

Only one potency option available

You may have finally given in and taken a prescription medication to help you get to sleep but you can’t stand how slow you feel in the morning. Feels like you’re stuck at a catch 22 – damned if you do and damned if you don’t. You’re ready to say goodbye to your sleepless nights, right? Well, say hello to CBDistillery’s CBN plus CBD oil sleep tincture. This formula is created with terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids to enhance your sleep, provide you with relief, and help relax your mind and body. Each bottle contains 150 mg of CBN and 450 mg of CBD at a 1:3 ratio. The suggested serving is 1 mL per day and if you’re a first time customer, you can trade your email to get a 15% off coupon. Known for their honestly labeled, high-quality hemp, CBDistillery delivers a highly coveted CBD sleep product you can trust.

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

4. Green Roads – Product Variety

Pros:

Broad-spectrum and isolate options available

Independent lab tested

Pharmacist formulated

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Some customers reported a hemp aftertaste

If you could watch a time lapse video of yourself overnight, how often would you move? Would it look like you’re practicing the midnight boogie? Green Roads website page for CBD sleep products is aptly named “I want to sleep.” They heard your call and they arrived to answer it. They offer three different products so you can choose how you get your sleepy Z’s:

Sweet Sleep CBD Oil

This CBD oil contains 750 mg total of cannabinoids, including 25 mg of CBD plus CBN per milliliter. It’s a proprietary formula that includes broad-spectrum CBD oil and it’s formulated by a pharmacist to help your body adapt to its natural sleep cycle. Additionally, it helps to manage stress levels, so that you can relax at the end of the day when it’s time for bed.

Sleep Z’s CBD Gummies

These sleepy gummies are a great alternative if you’d like to have a sweet treat at the end of the night and prefer to avoid the taste or consistency of the CBD oil product. There are 30 gummies included and each gummy has 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD oil. It’s formulated to support your sleep patterns and along with 25 mg of CBD per gummy, you also get 5 mg of melatonin. These are blackberry flavored so all you have to do is chew thoroughly, relax thoroughly, and sleep soundly through the night.

CBD Sleep Capsules

These capsules contain 25 mg of CBD isolate and 5 mg of melatonin. They are designed to help you drift off in the evening and keep you level headed throughout the day, no matter what comes up. They support your natural sleep cycle and there are a total of 30 capsules in each jar.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

5. Medterra – Rapid Absorption

Pros:

Save 20% off first purchase

THC free

Subscribe to save 15% off and get free shipping

10 times faster absorption

Cons:

You must spend at least $75 to get free shipping if you don’t subscribe

Like that story book “The Princess and the Pea,” sometimes you just can’t find the right position to settle into and finally get to sleep. You fluff your pillows, you rustle your legs against your sheets, and you sigh heavily – a sound of defeat – knowing that you’ve lost another night of rest. Those days can end if you invest in solid CBD products designed specifically to help you check out at night.

These gummies live up to their name and help you sleep tight. They’re strawberry flavored and don’t contain any artificial ingredients, corn syrup, or gluten. Instead, these gummies deliver melatonin, chamomile, five HTP, passion flower, and lemon balm carefully blended together to help you get a restful sleep. These are a great option if you’re looking for gummies that don’t contain any THC but that have a powerful combination of natural sleep aids. If you’re dealing with tough days and they’re seeping into your nights, these gummies will help you set your concerns aside and stay asleep throughout your different sleep cycles.

These vegan capsules are absorbed 10 times faster than traditional oral capsules, which means that the sleepy feelings you’ve been looking for come on more quickly and you can drift off to sleep faster every night. This formula contains melatonin, chamomile, passion flower, and GABA along with CBD isolate for your best physical and mental well-being.

Learn more at MedTerraCBD.com

6. Extract Labs – CBD for Bath Time

Pros:

CBD isolate

Sedating blend

Sprinkled with blue corn flour

Save 10% when you buy five or more

Made in small batches

Cons:

Only one sleep topical product currently available

Sleep masks, earplugs, the most comfortable pillows ever, and the kind of bed linen that makes you feel like you’re in a hotel, and still no sleep. What’s the deal?

While other brands are focused on developing sleep formulas you take orally, Extract Labs took a different approach. They blended 14 relaxing and sedating essential oils along with all of the flower essence and CBD isolate into a beautiful bath bomb that you’ll love watching melt away in the heat of your bathwater. This bath bomb was designed for deep rest and rejuvenation and contains California poppy, passion flower, and skullcap along with witch hazel. When you’re exhausted both physically and mentally, drop one of these into your bath. It’s the perfect way to end the day and make sure your body and mind know bedtime is right around the corner. Make sure you stock up for future uses because when they’re in stock they go fast.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

7. Five CBD – Synergistic

Pros:

Potent formula

Subscribe and save 15%

5:1 CBD to minor hemp compounds

100% natural

Made in the USA

Cons:

This sleep bundle is only for adults 18+

Sometimes it’s stress and sometimes you drink caffeine too late in the day or you tried a new pre-work out and it left you feeling jittery. When you need the extra help, CBD arrives to save the day – well, night in this case. Actually – both.

A full-spectrum CBD oil tincture and multi-flavored sleep gummies with 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin are available from Five CBD in a sleep package. This sleep bundle will change your life and we’re not just saying that – the full-spectrum CBD tincture contains 1500 mg of CBD and has a citrus flavor. Be careful with these products, they’re meant for adults aged 18 or older because the effects are potent. You’ll sleep peacefully through the night and show up to your day sporting mental clarity like an accessory.

Learn more at FiveCBD.com

Pros:

Tastes like raspberries

Made in the USA

Full-spectrum CBD hemp extract

Bundle products and save

Cons:

Pregnant women should first consult with their medical provider

There are nights when you give up the fight and succumb to the restlessness you feel. You make your way out of bed in your usual zombie mode and decide to just get started with the day, knowing that laying horizontal in the dark isn’t doing anything for you. Don’t you wish someone could just take care of you and help you get the sleep you’re desperate for?

Raspberry-flavored full-spectrum CBD sleep gummies that include phytocannabinoids and melatonin to help you sleep naturally – that’s what Charlotte’s Web has prepared for you, like a cup of hot tea delivered at your bedside when you need it the most. Each serving of their whole hemp plant extract contains 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin, allowing you to sleep better and let your body rest deeply. Your mind will finally quiet, your eyelids will get heavier, and when you wake up in the morning, you’ll feel like a new person.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

9. Just Live – Taste Variety

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20%

THC free formula

30 day satisfaction guarantee

Blended with natural sleep aids

Cons:

Only one sleep product currently available

Sometimes, you finally get to sleep and suddenly experience that dreaded free-falling feeling and startle yourself awake. You look at the time and it’s only been five minutes. Seriously?

Berry tea flavored gummies designed specifically to help you sleep are here to help you slip back into dreamland, even if you’ve just imagined yourself falling off a cliff. Just Live formulated these gummies to help your body achieve homeostasis, meaning when it operates optimally, which is also when you get restful sleep every night. Made from organically grown hemp, these gummies also include natural sleep aids like GABA, 5-HTP, and melatonin. These gummies contain all natural ingredients and they’re THC free. Look for coupon codes when shopping to save up to 30% at check out.

Learn more at JustLive.com

10. Smile CBD – Cool Design

Pros:

Live chat available

Cancel your subscription any time

Free shipping on orders over $50

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

Formula intended for adults 18+

You found the perfect sleep story, you set the room temperature just the way you like it, you took a relaxing bath before bed, and you prepared everything for the next morning. You should be getting sleep – after all, everything is taken care of. But there you lay, wide awake, like your body didn’t get the memo that it’s time for sleep.

Unwind after a hectic day with CBD oil for sleep from Smile CBD that’s available in two flavors: French vanilla or mint bliss. They start their formula with 100% organic CBD, then they carefully add 5-HTP and melatonin to help your body enter into a relaxed state and get your head feeling a lot more chill. They have two potency options available for the CBD oil for sleep: the standard strength at 500 mg of CBD and the full strength at 1000 mg of CBD.

Learn more at ReasonToSmile.com

Difference between CBD and THC for sleep

The primary difference between CBD and THC is that THC is psychoactive and produces a high. CBD is derived from the hemp plant while THC is derived from the cannabis plant. While some people may enjoy the feeling associated with consumption of THC products, others find that it gives them an uncomfortable buzz that produces anxiety instead of a state of relaxation. The experiences of THC are completely subjective, so while some may prefer it for sleep, others prefer to stay far away from it.

In fact, many people are unable to purchase cannabis plant products to ingest THC because of the laws and regulations in either their state or at their workplace. CBD offers an alternative that produces calming and relaxing effects without any kind of high, anxiety, or paranoia. THC can also cause the mind to work on overdrive, which is not helpful when you’re trying to get to sleep. CBD, on the other hand, helps to quiet your mind and get you prepared for a good night’s sleep.

How much CBD oil should I take for sleep?

How much CBD oil you take for sleep depends on the potency of the product you’re using. Always look at the manufacturer’s recommended dosage before taking your CBD dose. With extra strength concentrations, you may need just a couple of drops while with other lower concentration options you may need a full dropper.

If you’re completely new to CBD oils, give it a couple of nights with the recommended dose. See how you feel, see what kind of impact it has with the quality of your sleep, and monitor how you wake up feeling in the morning. The ideal dose lets you get to sleep easily, helps you stay asleep throughout the night, and lets you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated. CBD does not create a groggy feeling the morning after. If you feel that the recommended dose is not working for you, you can begin increasing the dose slowly and monitoring your results from there. Adjust as needed to best suit your preferences and intended results, and before you know it, you’ll have found the perfect CBD dose unique to you.

When is the best time to take CBD oil for sleep?

You should take your CBD oil at least an hour before your bedtime. You may notice that it works quickly within just a few minutes depending on how you’re administering the CBD. CBD oils that are administered under the tongue work more quickly, while other products like capsules or gummies may take some time to work through your digestive system.

Just be sure that you have completed all your tasks for the day by the time you take your CBD because in no time you will be soundly drifting off into a land far away where you bask in the sweetest dreams.

Side Effects of CBD Oils

CBD doesn’t really have any serious side effects but when it’s taken in really high doses, you may experience some gastrointestinal upset, drowsiness, or dry mouth. Taking CBD oils in high doses doesn’t make it more effective so it’s important that you find the sweet spot where you feel the relaxation and calmness that gets you sinking cozily into bed and lets you drift off easily to a restful night’s sleep as if being cradled by a cloud.

Conclusion

You’re not the only one dealing with the effects of poor sleep. There are tons of people who are in the same boat as you and who have found CBD to be a complete lifesaver. Plus, CBD has so many other benefits besides just helping you get to sleep, and that’s what makes it such a welcome supplement for anyone looking to live a healthful life.

Sure, there are people who can lay down every night, close their eyes, and instantly fall asleep. Honestly, we don’t know how they do it and yes, we envy them. For others, CBD oil is a miracle in a bottle.

When you’re not sleeping well, it shows. Most people will spare you the “you look tired comment”, but you know they can see it. And the fact is, poor sleep quality becomes evident in everything you do: from how you drive in the morning, how you handle your work responsibilities, and how you’re able to show up when you get home to greet your family, your roommates, and/or your pets. And yet even with all that exhaustion, when nightfall comes again, sleep continues to be ever-elusive. You may have tried all of the over-the-counter medications that claim to help sleep disorders, you may have begged your doctor for a prescription of anything to knock you out, and now you’re looking for natural alternatives. CBD has developed quite the reputation, especially for people dealing with sleep disorders, like insomnia.

Your blood-shot eyes and tired spirit have found the right guide for CBD that's formulated specifically for helping you get some Zzz's. Whether the sleeplessness you're dealing with is something new or a condition you've been battling with for some time now, you'll be relieved to know that there are several CBD products you can purchase online to have delivered at your doorstep quickly – and that actually work!