5 Best CBD Dog Treats of 2022 – Great Tasting & Relaxing Delights

Keeping your dog calm, active and healthy is a top priority for any pet parent. And while many products on the market claim to provide these benefits, it is CBD treats for dogs that pet owners have found to be the most effective in terms of both quality and results.

Dog treats infused with CBD are the easiest way to give your pet this naturally occurring compound, and treats come in a variety of flavors and formulations to suit any dog’s needs. From calming treats for anxious dogs to chewable treats for pain relief, there’s a dog CBD treat out there for every pup. To help you find the best CBD treat for your dog, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and effective options chosen for their quality ingredients, palatability, and results.

CBDfx – Best CBD Dog Treats HolistaPet – Great Flavor Variety Penelope’s Bloom – Full-Spectrum CBDistillery – Low Dose Delight Receptra Naturals – Best Mobility Support

Best CBD Dog Treats

1. CBDfx – Best CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

Medically reviewed

Solvent-free

Broad-spectrum CBD

Organic & vegan

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

none

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a leader in the industry of hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Composed of a team that includes medical doctors, veterinarians, and PhDs, the company is dedicated to providing only the highest quality CBD products.

Using CO2 extraction, stringent lab testing, and organic ingredients, countless customers – human and animal alike – have found the CBD oil products safe and effective at meeting chronic and acute conditions.

CBDfx also offers one of the most generous return policies of any CBD brand, so customers can trust they’re making a good investment in their pet’s health and well-being when making a purchase.

CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

CBD treats for dogs from CBDfx are formulated to tackle the two most common conditions that affect dogs: mobility & anxiety. Both CBD dog treat formulas are made using a potent broad-spectrum CBD oil sourced from organic hemp plants grown in the USA. Additionally, both formulas contain 15mg of CBD per treat, making them some of the most potent CBD dog treats on the market.

The calming CBD treats are made with added valerian root, chamomile, and passion flower to target stress and anxiety. Combined with CBD, these ingredients have been shown to effectively reduce anxiety in dogs. In addition, CBDfx has also included L-tryptophan, L-theanine, and GABA in the formulation for maximum stimulation of endocannabinoid and serotonin receptors – boosting the long-term effects of the pet treats.

For healthy hips and joints in dogs of all sizes, the mobility CBD treats are a good choice. Formulated with a potent broad-spectrum CBD oil, these treats also contain glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric root powder – all of which are effective at reducing inflammation and pain associated with arthritis. In addition, these pet treats have also been boosted with powerful antioxidants that support a healthy inflammatory response.

Shaped like bones and made with all-natural ingredients that are gentle on your pet’s stomach, CBD treats made for dogs from CBDfx are the best way to give your best pal the CBD they need without the fuss of CBD oil drops.

2. HolistaPet – Best Flavor Variety CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

No dairy or gluten

Multiple CBD concentrations

Made from organic hemp

Supports overall wellness

Free shipping on all orders

Cons:

Higher price point for larger dogs

About HolistaPet

HolistaPet is entirely focused on creating premium products from naturally occurring CBD for all pet needs. The company knows that only the best will do for your furry friends and has formulated CBD products that are safe, organic, and free from many common allergens such as soy, dairy, and gluten.

The company is fully transparent about its manufacturing and testing process, providing customers with detailed lab reports verifying the potency and safety of its products.

HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats

HolistaPet’s range of CBD treats offers pets of any size a delicious way to meet three everyday health needs dogs often face: mobility, stress, and general wellness. The company makes it easy to choose the best for your pup with varying CBD oil concentrations that range from 5mg-20mg of CBD per treat.

Dog treats to support mobility and healthy joints are formulated with a premium CBD oil extract combined with turmeric and Boswellia. Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory, while Boswellia effectively reduces pain and stiffness associated with arthritis. Together, these ingredients provide powerful relief from joint pain and inflammation. The pumpkin and cinnamon spice dog treats also include hemp seed powder packed with omega-3 fatty acids and protein for extra support.

The Calming CBD dog treats are made with the same potent CBD oil as the mobility treats, with added L-theanine and chamomile to support pups stressed out from loud noises, recent surgeries, loneliness, and more. L-theanine is an amino acid shown to reduce anxiety, while chamomile is a relaxant and natural sedative. These treats are available in a delicious green apple and peanut butter that your dog will love.

For those seeking to keep the health and vitality of their pets strong with daily CBD doses, the Wellness dog treats are a great choice. These blueberry and sweet potato flavored treats contain CBD oil and flaxseed to support a healthy coat, skin, and immune system. The added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants also help to keep your pet’s overall health in peak condition.

3. Penelope’s Bloom – Best Full-Spectrum CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Suitable for dogs of all ages

non-GMO & Vegan

Fast-acting formulas

Cons:

No free shipping on single orders

About Penelope’s Bloom

Understanding that the benefits of CBD were too good to keep from our pets, Penelope’s Bloom set out to create organic, full-spectrum pet products that offer all the same natural benefits that humans experience from CBD.

Penelope’s Bloom uses only organic ingredients to create its potent line of CBD oils, edibles, and topicals for pets of all ages. To ensure quality, safety, and efficacy, Penelope’s Bloom uses independent labs to verify the potency and purity of its products and provides Certificates of Analysis (CoAs) for all products on its website.

Penelope’s Bloom CBD Dog Treats

These full-spectrum CBD dog treats are made with CBD oil extracted from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. This ensures a comprehensive stimulation of endocannabinoid receptors to provide your pup with the maximum benefits of CBD. Penelope’s Bloom offers formulas specifically for large dogs (20mg CBD per treat) and small dogs (10mg CBD per treat), making it easy to find the perfect CBD concentration for your pet.

Dog treats for stress and anxiety at Penelope’s Bloom contain well-known calming ingredients such as L-theanine, GABA, L-tryptophan, valerian root, and chamomile. Mixed with a blend of organic brown rice four, spinach, blueberry, sweet potato, flaxseed, and more, these delicious treats are sure to be a hit with your pet.

For those interested in supporting their pup’s mobility and joints, Penelope’s Bloom offers CBD dog treats containing full-spectrum CBD, glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM. Formulated to reduce the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis, hip dysplasia and other joint conditions, these treats also promote healthy cartilage and joint function.

Penelope’s Bloom also has CBD dog treats designed to support heart health and immunity. Made with full-spectrum CBD oil, hemp seed powder, flaxseed, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, these treats help to keep your pup healthy and prevent illness.

All of the dog CBD treats at Penelope’s Bloom contain organic coconut oil to enhance absorption for fast-acting relief. Each treat is also handcrafted in small batches to ensure quality and consistency.

4. CBDistillery – Best Low Dose CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

Soft chews for easy consumption

No preservatives or artificial flavors

45 treats per pouch

Suitable for all ages

Cons:

Free shipping is not standard on all orders

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery takes cannabinoid science to new heights with its innovative line of CBD products for humans and pets. Using only the highest quality, domestically grown hemp plants packed with naturally occurring CBD, this company creates potent tinctures, edibles, and topicals designed to meet every individual’s unique needs.

CBDistillery also partners with independent labs to verify the potency and purity of its products. This rigorous testing, combined with medically reviewed formulas, offers consumers the peace of mind that they are getting a high-quality CBD oil product.

CBDistillery CBD Dog Treats

The soft chews from CBDistillery are infused with a broad-spectrum CBD oil at a concentration of 5mg per treat. The company offers two soft chews formulas to meet the essential health needs of dogs: mobility and cognitive function. Each formula contains an array of delicious ingredients such as chickpeas, flaxseed, tapioca flour, and natural roast beef flavors that your four-legged friend will love.

CBD soft chews from CBDistillery that support mobility are blended with glucosamine chondroitin MSM and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients are known to promote healthy joints and connective tissue. Whether to keep young pups active or provide extra lubrication for older dogs, these treats can help your furry friend stay mobile and comfortable.

The CBDistillery cognitive soft chews formula combines CBD with phosphatidylserine (PS), Lions Mane, Ashwagandha, and active DHA from algae. PS is a natural phospholipid that makes up a large portion of the brain and has been shown to support cognitive function. Lion’s Mane is a type of medicinal mushroom known for its nootropic properties and ability to support memory and focus. The Ashwagandha in these calming soft chews helps the body better cope with stress. DHA is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that play an important role in brain development and function.

Both soft chews formulas are enhanced with coconut oil to maximize absorption after digestion and provide the added benefits of MCTs. The treats are also free from artificial flavors and preservatives that can be harmful to dogs.

5. Receptra Naturals – Best Mobility Support CBD Treats for Dogs

Pros:

Human grade formula

Packed with Omega-3

Non-allergen peanut butter

Contains wild Alaskan salmon oil

Cons:

Not many online reviews

About Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals is newer to the CBD industry but has made quite the impression on customers seeking high-quality CBD oil products. The brand manages its own supply chain, growing, manufacturing, and packaging all of its products in-house.

The team at Receptra Naturals uses all of the products it makes, speaking to the quality of its formulas. Entirely transparent in everything the company makes, customers can view third-party lab results by scanning the QR code printed on every product ordered. For added peace of mind, the company has a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of its products.

Receptra Naturals CBD Mobility Dog Treats

The soft chews CBD dog treats from Receptra Naturals are specifically designed to support your dog’s joints and connective tissue. The human-grade formula contains a potent full-spectrum CBD oil at a concentration of 5mg per treat. The treats are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids from wild Alaskan salmon oil to support a healthy coat and skin.

The human-grade CBD dog treat formula contains only natural ingredients that add a great taste and texture to each soft chew. Packaged in resealable tubs of 40 pieces, there is no worry about the treats going stale.

The bacon peanut butter flavor is the real genius of the soft chews formula. Receptra Naturals uses an allergen-free peanut butter flavor powder that won’t affect the owner or the dog adversely. Additionally, the vegetarian bacon flavor is also made from natural ingredients, ensuring no harm to either party.

With a full-spectrum CBD oil that also works to promote calm while supporting joint health, Omega-3’s to offer neuroprotection and support a healthy coat, and the delicious peanut butter bacon taste that dogs love, Receptra Naturals CBD pet soft chews are an excellent way to ensure your furry friend stays comfortable and mobile.

Factors We Used to Select the Best CBD Dog Treats

To make our choices for the best CBD dog treats, we took careful consideration of factors that dog owners find most important, such as:

Ingredients: We only considered CBD pet treats that are made with natural and organic ingredients. Additionally, these ingredients needed to be gentle on the stomach and safe for dogs to consume.

Quality of CBD: We only considered products that use high-quality CBD oil made from non-GMO hemp plants. Additionally, we only chose companies that use a CO2 extraction method because of its cleaner and more efficient process.

Lab results: It is crucial to be able to trust the content of the CBD treats you give your dog. We only considered companies that make their lab results readily available so that pet parents can see just how safe, pure, and potent the treats are.

To further narrow down our list, we also considered customer reviews, brand reputation, price, and product variety. By carefully examining each of these factors, we were able to create a list of only the best CBD dog treats on the market today.

Is CBD Safe For Dogs?

Cannabidiol (the technical name for CBD) sourced from organic hemp plants is generally considered safe for dogs. It’s essential for your dog’s health, however, to use CBD oil products with formulas specifically designed for dogs as these are free from ingredients that your pup should not consume. For example, human CBD oil often contains mint, grapeseed oil, and artificial sweeteners that can cause stomach upset in dogs.

Additionally, it is essential to ensure that you are only giving your dog products containing potent and pure CBD oil. Some pet parents make the mistake of thinking that all CBD products are the same, but this is not the case. There are a lot of subpar products on the market that use low-quality CBD oil that is not properly lab tested. These products might be cheaper, but they are not worth the risk when it comes to your dog’s health and well-being.

By ensuring that your dog is getting premium CBD oil specifically designed for their system, you can ensure that the CBD pet treats are safe and effective.

What Are The Benefits of CBD For Dogs?

Dogs get many of the same benefits humans get when consuming CBD products. With studies showing that canines have an endocannabinoid system just as intricate as ours, it makes sense that CBD offers a wide range of potential health benefits for dogs.

Pain Relief

CBD is a well-known anti-inflammatory that aids in pain relief from conditions such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, and other sources of pain and joint health issues. Many pet owners have found great success in using CBD to provide their dogs with natural pain relief for acute and chronic conditions as well as pain related to surgery. When combined with ingredients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric, or MSM, the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD are even more potent.

Anxiety Relief

CBD is also known for its ability to help alleviate anxiety. CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors that regulate fear and anxiety responses in the brain. This can help dogs who suffer from separation anxiety, noise phobias, and other types of anxiety. When combined with ingredients such as L-theanine, L-tryptophan, GABA, chamomile, and valerian root, the power of CBD is amplified, making it an even more effective anxiety reliever.

Appetite Stimulation

Sometimes dogs just don’t want to eat. This can be due to pain, stress, or other underlying health issues. CBD can help to stimulate appetite by interacting with cannabinoid receptors that regulate hunger signals in the brain. When combined with appetite-stimulating ingredients such as MCT oil, ginger, and a wide range of cannabinoids from full-spectrum formulas, CBD can be a powerful tool in increasing appetite.

Cancer Symptom Relief

While CBD is not a magical cure for cancer, it is likely that it can help alleviate symptoms associated with cancer and cancer treatments, such as pain, nausea, and vomiting. Though more research is needed to confirm these findings, CBD oil offers hope to dogs suffering from cancer.

Skin Issues

CBD blended with DHA and EPA can provide a number of benefits for skin and coat. While this method is more effective when using topical CBD solutions, it is also possible to maintain healthy skin and coat with CBD oil-infused treats. CBD oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential for healthy skin and coat. Additionally, CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe itchy, dry skin.

Anti-Seizure

Seizures in dogs are not a rare occurrence. With some CBD products being approved for use in humans as a seizure treatment, it is no surprise that CBD could also be effective in treating seizures in dogs. CBD helps to reduce seizure activity by interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the brain. Of course we don’t recommend replacing vet-prescribed seizure medication without a serious conversation with your veterinarian, but when combined with other seizure-reducing ingredients such as valerian root and skullcap, CBD could be an effective seizure treatment for dogs.

Cognitive Function

As dogs age, they can experience a decline in cognitive function. This is due to many factors, including inflammation and oxidative stress. CBD has been shown to help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are linked to cognitive decline. Additionally, CBD helps to promote neurogenesis, the growth of new brain cells, in repeated doses. While this may not wholly reverse neurodegenerative issues, it can help to slow the progression of cognitive decline and improve the quality of life in senior dogs.

Heart Health & Immunity

CBD is known to help reduce inflammation throughout the body, including the heart. This can help to reduce the risk of heart disease and other inflammatory conditions. Additionally, CBD oil is rich in antioxidants which can help to boost immunity and protect cells from damage.

Overall Wellness

CBD doesn’t just provide benefits for specific conditions. It can help maintain a healthy endocannabinoid system in dogs providing support for a wide range of systems that maintain homeostasis within the body. This can lead to increased energy levels, improved digestion, better sleep, and a better quality of life.

CBD Pet Treats: Dosage for Dogs

The right CBD dosage for your dog will depend on several factors, including weight, age, activity level, and the severity of the condition being treated. It is always best to start with a low dose and increase as needed. Fortunately, CBD pet treats have a more precise measurement of CBD than other products making it easy to administer the perfect dose.

CBD treats made for dogs come in low, medium, and high dose formulas typically based on body weight rather than the condition being treated. Like humans, the larger the dog, the more CBD it may require to meet its wellness needs.

For dogs weighing under 25 pounds, start with 1 low-dose treat per day.

For dogs weighing 26-50 pounds, start with 1 medium-dose treat per day.

For dogs weighing over 50 pounds, start with 1 high-dose treat per day.

A low dose of CBD in a dog treat is 5mg. This is often the perfect amount for small dogs and those new to CBD wanting to maintain their dog’s health.

A medium dose of CBD in a dog treat is considered 10mg to 15mg. Most pet owners find that this is the sweet spot for their dogs when addressing issues related to anxiety, pain, or inflammation.

A high dose of CBD in a dog treat is anything over 15mg. This dose is great for large dogs, ones with slow metabolisms, or those experiencing extreme chronic or acute conditions.

If you find that your pet is not responding to the dose of CBD in a treat you give them, you can increase it until the effects are noticed. However, be aware that you should wait 4-6 hours between treats to ensure that you do not overwhelm your pet’s system with too much CBD.

How Long Does it Take CBD Dog Treats to Kick In?

The effects of the CBD in treats can kick in in as little as 45 mins and as long as two hours. Because the treats must be broken down in the digestive system before the CBD can be metabolized, they tend to take a bit longer than other CBD products. However, this also means that the effects of CBD treats tend to last longer since they are released over time.

Additionally, some dog owners may find that calming effects kick in before pain relief or appetite stimulation. This is due to studies showing that dogs may have more endocannabinoid receptors in their brains than other mammals. This allows CBD to have a more profound effect on the nervous system, which can be beneficial for anxious pets or those experiencing seizures.

While you won’t be able to make CBD absorb much faster than it already does, you can help increase the bioavailability of CBD by giving your dog a fatty meal before administering their treat. This will help increase absorption rates as the CBD can bind to the fat in the meal and enter the bloodstream more quickly.

If you want to avoid giving your dog excess fats, you should consider purchasing a CBD oil that contains coconut oil or hemp seed oil for similar benefits.

Can a Dog Overdose on CBD Oil-InfusedTreats?

Too much of anything can make a dog sick. Fortunately, even if too many treats are consumed accidentally, CBD is a non-toxic substance that will not cause an overdose. In fact, CBD is a popular product specifically because of its safety. Unlike many traditional medications, there is no risk of overdose or serious side effects with CBD. This makes it an ideal treatment option for dogs, especially those with sensitivities or allergies to certain drugs.

Any health issues arising from consuming too many CBD treats at once or too closely together may result from the excess calories or fats in the product rather than the CBD itself.

But just because your dog won’t overdose on CBD doesn’t mean that they won’t require medical attention when showing signs of digestive upset or discomfort after consuming too many treats. If your dog does have an adverse reaction to CBD, be sure to take them to the vet as soon as possible for a check-up.

Potential Side Effects of CBD for Dogs

CBD treats for dogs offer a wide range of benefits that can make a pup’s life happier, healthier, and more comfortable. However, like with any new medication or supplement, there is always the potential for side effects. Fortunately, CBD side effects are rare and tend to be mild when they do occur.

The most common side effect of CBD in dogs is drowsiness or sleepiness. Usually, this is a desired effect for parents looking to give their anxious dog some relief or help their pet get a good night’s sleep. However, if your dog starts to have issues with balance or seems overly tired during the day, it may be a sign that they are taking too high of a dose.

Other potential side effects of CBD in dogs may include:

Dry mouth: Increased thirst is a common side effect of many medications and supplements, and CBD is no different. If your dog seems to be drinking more water than usual, it may be a sign that they are taking too high of a dose. Fortunately, this side effect is temporary and dissipates after a few days as your dog’s body adjusts to the CBD.

Digestive upset: While CBD is generally considered to be safe for dogs, some may experience digestive issues like nausea or vomiting after taking CBD. If your dog has a sensitive stomach, it is best to start with a lower dose and increase gradually as needed. You may find that this side effect can be avoided by giving your dog CBD only after it has eaten a full meal.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea is another common side effect of many medications and supplements. If your dog starts to have loose stools or more bowel movements than usual, it may be a sign that they are taking too high of a dose. A lower dose or more frequent smaller doses may help to alleviate this side effect.

In most cases, any side effects that occur after giving your dog CBD will be mild and temporary. However, if you are concerned about your dog’s reaction to CBD, it is always best to consult your veterinarian.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you give CBD to any dog?

CBD is well tolerated by every dog, regardless of age, breed, or size. However, starting with a lower dose and increasing gradually as needed is always best. It is also essential to check out the ingredients list of any CBD-infused treats you provide to ensure it doesn’t contain allergens your dog may be sensitive to.

How often can you give CBD treats to a dog?

Most owners find that giving their dog CBD once or twice per day is sufficient. However, some owners enjoy giving smaller doses of CBD treats throughout the day to motivate their pets to eat or as a way to show affection.

What is the best way to give CBD treats to a dog?

CBD treats are usually formulated with yummy flavors that dogs love. From bacon to peanut butter to sweet potatoes, there are a range of flavors that should make your dog eat the whole thing without much fuss. However, if you find that your dog is not a fan of the CBD-infused treat you’ve chosen, another option is to break up the treat and mix it into their regular meals.

Buy the Best CBD Dog Treats

CBD dog treats are a fun and delicious way to reward your pet and help them achieve a better quality of life. Made with natural ingredients that dogs love and potent CBD oil, dogs can experience reduced anxiety, pain relief, and improved overall health after just a few treats.

If you aren’t sure which CBD treats to start with, consider buying any on the list above. Each goes above and beyond in its manufacturing, ingredients, and potency to create a top-notch product that dogs will love.