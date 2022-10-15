Top 5 CBD Oil for Cats in 2022 – Best CBD for Cats Reviewed & Buyers Guide

Does your cat have some anxious habits, such as overgrooming or urinating outside of the litter box? Maybe they struggle with arthritis pain that makes it hard for them to get up and down. One remedy worth trying for anxiety, pain or inflammation is CBD. Extracted from the hemp plant, CBD won’t make your cat feel high, but it does have a long list of therapeutic benefits. The best CBD oil for cats can provide both long and short-term relief for your feline friend.

As you start looking for CBD oil for cats, you’ll soon realize just how many options there are. To make your job easier, we enlisted the help of some of our favorite cats (and people) to evaluate the most popular cat CBD oil products. Here are our recommendations for top CBD oil for cats.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Cats

CBDfx – Top Choice: Best Pet Tincture Holistapet – Close Second CBDistillery – Runner Up Penelope’s Bloom – Great Flavor Green Roads – For all Pets

Reviews of Our Choices for Best CBD Oil for Cats

When choosing a CBD oil for cats, it is important to research not only the product you’re considering, but also the company that makes it. You want to ensure all of the ingredients the oil contains are safe for cats, and also that the product contains the amount of CBD stated on the bottle. The best CBD oil for cats also tends to be made with quality ingredients and naturally farmed hemp. Every pet CBD oil reviewed below meets these standards — and more.

1. CBDfx – Top Choice: Best Pet Tincture

If your cat struggles with anxiety, we recommend trying CBDfx Pet Tincture. Pet owners find this hemp CBD oil helps relax their cats and put an end to stress behaviors such as pulling out fur, hissing, and excessive meowing. Some reviewers give their cats this oil daily for anxiety prevention. Others find their cats only need it before stressful experiences such as a vet visit or introduction of a new pet into the home.

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a CBD company that makes products for humans and pets. All of their CBD products are lab-tested for purity and potency. CBDfx relies on veterinarians to medically review their pet CBD products. They offer a 60-day money back guarantee, and they only use US-grown hemp.

About the Product

CBDfx CBD Pet Tincture is a 250 mg CBD oil for cats and dogs. It has a tasty bacon flavor that cats love, and it’s made with human-grade, non-GMO ingredients. This is a broad-spectrum CBD oil, which means it contains other cannabinoids in addition to CBD. This tends to make CBD oils faster-acting and more effective. While we highly recommend this pet CBD oil for anxiety, it is also helpful for pain relief, stress relief, and overall wellness.

Pros:

Vegan, organic, and non-GMO

Broad-spectrum formula with 250 mg CBD

Delicious bacon flavor

Medically reviewed by a veterinarian

Backed by a 60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Some customers find the bacon scent unpleasant

CBDfx is a big name in the CBD industry for a reason. They may quality CBD hemp oil products for both humans and pets, and this one is no exception.

2. Holistapet – Close Second

Older cats sometimes develop painful arthritis that makes it hard for them to get around. Cats may also struggle with pain after surgery or due to an injury. We chose Holistapet broad-spectrum CBD oil as our top choice for pain relief. Regardless of what’s causing your cat’s pain, this CBD oil for cats will have them feeling right as rain. Pet owners report their cats are much happier about an hour after taking it. Older cats become more active and playful.

About Holistapet

Holistapet is a company that makes natural remedies for pets. Since they focus solely on pet health, they are able to carefully research their formulas and ingredients to ensure they’re offering the very best for cats. They lab-test all of their CBD oil for cats, and they only use human-grade ingredients.

About the Product

Holistapet broad-spectrum CBD oil is suitable for both dogs and cats. It’s a broad-spectrum CBD oil, which enhances its pain relieving qualities. While the CBD oil comes in several strengths, Holistapet recommends the 150 mg formula for cats under 20 pounds. This hemp-derived CBD oil is free from all preservatives and additives, made with organic superfoods including organic hemp seed oil as a carrier, and contains 0% THC.

Pros:

Made with 100% natural, human-grade ingredients

Formulated with organic superfoods

Contains 0% THC

Broad-spectrum formula for enhanced pain relief

Lab test results available on company website

Cons:

Some cats don’t love the natural hemp flavor

Holistapet does things the natural way, and their CBD products appeal to cat owners with the same philosophy.

3. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Many cats struggle with itchy skin, dry skin, and hair loss. CBD can help ease these symptoms by reducing inflammation. If your cat has dry, itchy, or flaky skin, we recommend trying CBDistillery’s CBD Pet Tincture. It’s our Best for Skin Health choice because it is made with hemp seed oil, which is high in nourishing omega-3 fatty acids that improve skin health. Reviewers report that it makes their cats less itchy, even during allergy season.

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a very high-quality all-around CBD company that makes CBD tinctures, oils, gummies, vape juices, and pet products. They are a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and are dedicated to growth in the CBD industry. CBDistillery offers a 60-day money back guarantee on their CBD oil for cats, along with other products. They lab test their products and comply with U.S. Hemp Authority guidelines.

About the Product

CBDistillery CBD Pet Tincture is the best CBD oil for cats with itchy skin, but it also works for pain and anxiety relief. This 600 mg CBD oil is stronger than most. It is extracted from non-GMO, naturally grown hemp and is tested in a third-party lab. This is a full-spectrum CBD oil for cats, which means it contains additional cannabinoids, terpenes and very small trace amounts of THC alongside the CBD.

Pros:

Strong, 600 mg formula

Full-spectrum CBD for enhanced benefits

Extracted from non-GMO hemp

Cons:

May be too strong for really sensitive cats

CBDistillery makes very safe, science-backed CBD products that appeal to cats and cat owners alike.

4. Penelope’s Bloom – Great Flavor

If your cat is picky and does not enjoy unflavored CBD hemp oil, we recommend trying a product from Penelope’s Bloom. This brand offers several different pet CBD products made with tasty ingredients like wild Alaskan salmon oil. Your cat will think they’re getting a treat, not a remedy. Reviewers use this CBD oil for cats for everything from stress relief to allergies. Most find that their cats lap it right up.

About Penelope’s Bloom:

Penelope’s Bloom is a pet CBD company based in California. They make thoughtful products to help pets on their wellness journeys. Penelope’s Bloom only uses hemp CBD oil extracted via CO2 extraction and tested in a third-party lab. In addition to their CBD oil, they offer a great variety of CBD pet treats and topicals.

About the Product

Penelope’s Bloom CBD oil for cats is a 150 mg, full-spectrum CBD oil. It is formulated with Alaskan salmon oil, which not only gives the oil great flavor, but also enhances its omega-3 fatty acid content. As such, this oil is great for joint inflammation and dry skin. This CBD oil for cats is lab-tested and designed to be easily absorbed. It works well for cats with sensitive tummies.

Pros:

Delicious salmon flavor from Alaskan salmon oil

Full-spectrum formula with 150 mg CBD

Great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

Formulated for fast absorption

Cons:

Must close dropper bottle carefully to avoid leaks

Penelope’s Bloom got their start making CBD products for dogs, but their recent entry into the cat market has been successful, thanks in part to this excellent CBD oil for cats.

5. Green Roads – For all Pets

We reviewed countless products, but in the end, Green Roads Small Dog & Cat CBD Pet Drops just could not be beat in our Best Overall category. Why do we consider this the best CBD oil for cats? Well, it’s formulated by pharmacists, provides the perfect dose of CBD for small pets, and comes at an affordable price. Pet owners say its results are comparable to those of more expensive CBD oil products. Some find it encourages their older cats to be more active. Others use it to keep their kitties calm at the vet. We appreciate this versatility.

About Green Roads

Green Roads was founded by pharmacists and is one of the most reputable companies in the CBD industry. They have a mission to share CBD with the world, and they only make products that benefit real humans and pets. Green Roads’ product descriptions are detailed and concise, which makes it easy to find what you need.

About the Product

Green Roads Pet Drops contain 60 mg CBD per bottle, which means each 1 mL dropper contains 2 mg CBD. This makes it easy to measure the perfect dose for a small cat. This product is suitable for dogs, too, so you only have to buy one CBD product for both animals.

Green Roads CBD oil for small dogs and cats are gluten-free and made without artificial flavors or preservatives. They contain hemp seed and coconut oils, which are good sources of healthy fatty acids.

Pros:

Formulated for easy dosing

Pharmacist formulated

Gluten-free

Easy-to-digest formula with hemp seed oil

Affordably priced

Cons:

Only comes in one flavor

Green Roads offers exceptional quality and value in the world of CBD for pets.

Qualities We Considered to Choose Our Top CBD Oil for Cats

We realized early on that if we were going to make a list of the best CBD oil for cats, we had to be systematic about it. First, we decided on qualities an oil absolutely had to have in order to be considered. These qualities were:

Transparent hemp sourcing

Published lab reports showing purity and potency

CBD strength noted on bottle

Clear and detailed marketing

Formulated specifically for cats

With these criteria, we were able to narrow down our options considerably. From there, we tested the remaining products. Or rather, we had our cats test the remaining products. We sampled these products with a number of cats who suffered from ailments like anxiety, stress, over-grooming, arthritis, and dental pain. We paid attention to how the cats reacted and whether we noticed an improvement in symptoms.

Since every cat responds to CBD a bit differently, we also paid close attention to what other customers thought. We read reviews — lots of them. Reviews are pretty straightforward in the CBD world. It was fairly easy to tell which CBD oil for cats owners liked best, and we gave quite a lot of weight to their opinions when selecting our top choices.

What Does CBD Oil Do For Cats?

Some people give their cats a daily dose of CBD for overall wellness. This is certainly not a bad idea since CBD is a good overall antioxidant, mood regulator, and anti-inflammatory agent. However, it is more common for cat owners to give their cat some CBD oil for a specific reason, such as the following.

Ease Stress Before Travel

Many cats do not like riding in the car. Whether you are taking them to the vet, to their new home, or to a friend’s house, they may hide when you bring out the cat carrier. Some cats vomit in the car. Others yowl or hiss loudly. These are all signs of stress and anxiety. Giving your kitty CBD prior to travel can help them stay relaxed and at ease throughout the ride. CBD won’t make your cat overly drowsy or sedated, but it will take the edge off. Just make sure you give your cat a dose at least a half hour before leaving the house.

Keep Cats Calm During Transitions

Cats are not always good at adapting to change. If you’re transitioning your cat into a new house, bringing another pet home, or even bringing home your own baby, it may take your cat a while to get used to the change. CBD can help put their mind at ease during the transition. You should notice fewer acting-out behaviors, like urinating outside the litter box, when you manage your cat’s transition with CBD oil for cats.

Manage Everyday Anxiety and Anxiety-Related Symptoms

Just like some people are prone to anxiety, so are some cats. If your cat hides a lot, hisses at you, overgrooms or pulls out their fur, or attacks other cats, they probably struggle with anxiety. Giving them CBD every day can help ease their anxiety and put an end to these behaviors. Often, once cats are on a CBD oil for cats product for a while, they feel confident to face their fears and the situations that make them less anxious. Their anxiety symptoms then become less and less pronounced over time.

Reduce Arthritis Symptoms

It’s common for cats to develop arthritis as they age. The cartilage wears away from their joints, and this leads to inflammation and swelling. Luckily, CBD oil for cats addresses both those things: inflammation and swelling. It is a potent anti-inflammatory agent and will help take the swelling out of your cat’s joints. This will keep your cat more mobile and limber.

CBD also binds to various receptors associated with the nervous system to ease pain. As your cat’s joints become less painful, he or she will move around more. This extra movement is good for your cat’s overall health and may also help prevent their arthritis from worsening.

Manage IBS Symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is an inflammation of the digestive tract. It can cause cats to suffer with frequent diarrhea and vomiting. CBD can help relieve inflammation in the digestive tract, which reduces the symptoms of IBS. If your cat has been diagnosed with IBS, talk to your vet about adding CBD oils to their routine. It’s helpful for many cats, but you do need to make sure it is compatible with any other medications your vet has prescribed for IBS.

Choosing a Cat CBD Oil

We narrowed down the CBD oil for cats options for you, but how do you know which of these featured oils best fits your cat’s needs? Or what if the best CBD oil for your cat is not one that appears on this list? Here are the top things to pay attention to as you choose a CBD oil for cats.

CBD Content

Some CBD oils for cats are stronger than others. For instance, one CBD oil for cats may contain 200 mg per bottle, while another contains 600 mg per bottle. Which CBD hemp oil is best really depends on your cat’s needs. If you’re giving your kitty CBD oil for serious pain or anxiety, you may want to choose a more potent oil. On the other hand, if your cat is small or very sensitive to CBD, you may want a less potent oil.

Keep in mind that the strength of the CBD hemp oil you buy will determine how much CBD you need to give your cat. For example, if you want your cat to have a 4 mg dose of CBD, that might be two droppers of a weak oil, but only a half dropper of a really strong oil. Cats can be picky, and it is often easier to convince them to eat a smaller volume of CBD oil.

Flavor

Some CBD oil for cats does not contain any added flavor ingredients. They simply taste like hemp. Some cats are not bothered by this hemp taste. They quickly get used to it in their food, and sometimes they may even lick it straight out of the dropper once they realize it helps them feel better.

If your cat is on the picky side, or if you have previously given them a hemp-derived CBD oil they did not like, then you may want to look for a flavored CBD oil for cats. There are products flavored like beef, chicken, and even salmon that appeal to picky cats.

Recommended Uses

CBD oil is pretty versatile. You can technically use any CBD oil for any of the reasons someone would give a kitty CBD. For example, the same CBD oil that someone else gives for anxiety could manage your cat’s arthritis pain. However, there is some variety in the benefits different CBD oils offer.

CBD oil for cats can be extracted from different strains of hemp. Different strains of hemp contain different terpenes, or aromatic compounds. Some of these terpenes have specific effects in the body. Linalool helps relieve stress. Myrcene is known for its sedative effects, and limonene is food for anxiety. So, if a certain CBD oil for cats says it’s particularly suited to one purpose, it may be because of the terpenes it contains.

For best results, look for an oil that is recommended for your cat’s particular issues. For instance, if your cat has arthritis, a CBD hemp oil that says “great for joint pain” is likely a wise choice.

Company Reputation

Do a little reading about the company you’re thinking about buying from. Where and when were they founded? Companies that have been around a while have had time to tweak and improve their formulas, so they may be of better quality. Also check whether the company offers a money-back guarantee. The good ones do; they want to make sure you’re happy with your CBD oil for cats.

Ingredient Sourcing

Ingredient sourcing is so important in the CBD industry. Buy from a company that sources their hemp from US growers, as this offers reassurance of quality. If the company uses organic, non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, that is even better. Cats can be very sensitive to heavy metals and other possible contaminants.

Lab Testing

Although the regulations regarding lab testing for pet CBD products are a bit vague, the best CBD oil companies still lab test their pet CBD products. Look at the lab reports before you buy. Make sure they verify that the CBD oil contains the amount of CBD claimed on the label. Also make sure the lab reports show the product to be free from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metal residues.

How Much CBD Oil Should You Give Your Cat?

When giving CBD oil to cats, it is always best to start with a small dose and work your way up from there. On average, cats need between 0.25 and 0.5 mg of CBD per pound of body weight. So, for example, if your cat weighs 8 pounds, his ideal CBD dose will be between 2 and 4 mg.

Start with a dose of 2 mg and see how your cat responds. If you don’t notice a marked improvement, give your cat 3 mg the next time around. Reassess, and consider a dose of 4 mg if even 3 mg does not grant the effects you desire.

Remember that the more potent your CBD oil, the less CBD oil you’ll need to give your cat. For example, a 250 mg bottle of CBD oil may contain about 8 mg CBD per dropper, while a 600 mg formula may contain 20 mg per dropper. If you find you need to give your cat more than one dropper of CBD oil to reach their needed dose, buy a stronger CBD oil the next time around.

How to Administer CBD Oil to Cats

There are two common ways to give CBD oil to cats. You can squeeze the oil directly into the cat’s mouth, using a dropper. Or, you can mix the CBD into your cat’s food.

The dropper method tends to work best for really picky cats who won’t eat their food if they realize you’ve added CBD oil to it. To use this method, start by drawing CBD up into the dropper. Hold your cat in front of you with their head facing away from you. With one hand, tilty your cat’s head back. With the other hand, push the dropper into the side of their mouth, and dispense the liquid. Keep your cat’s head tilted back until they swallow the oil.

If your cat struggles and makes it hard for you to give them CBD oil, then try mixing it into their food. This works best when you use wet food; the smellier, the better. Start with a small dose of oil. Once your cat is comfortable eating it, increase the dose a little at a time until you reach the full, recommended dose.

Side Effects of Pet CBD Oil

Most cats tolerate CBD very well and do not have any negative side effects. Occasionally, however, a cat may experience one or more of the following side effects to CBD oil.

Upset stomach

Dry mouth resulting in increased thirst

Drowsiness

Sleeping excessively

Rest assured that these symptoms will clear up within a few hours, once the CBD leaves your cat’s system.

If your cat experiences side effects but you still want to give them CBD, there are a few things you can try. Pay attention to how much CBD oil you’re giving your cat, and consider giving them a smaller dose. For instance, if you are giving them 4 mg of CBD, try giving them 2 mg instead. Sometimes a smaller dose still eases symptoms without causing side effects.

You could also try giving your cat some CBD with a different carrier oil. For example, if your cat is having side effects from a coconut oil-based CBD product, try giving them one made with MCT oil instead. Some cats are more sensitive to certain carrier oils than others.

FAQs:

Is CBD oil safe for cats if it was made for humans?

Some CBD products made for humans may be safe for cats, but it’s best not to risk it. There are certain flavors and preservatives that are sometimes added to human CBD oils that may be toxic to cats. Only give your cat CBD oil that is specifically formulated for cats or pets.

If you’ve found a CBD oil you like, try looking for a CBD oil for cats from the same company. Many CBD companies are now making pet-safe versions of their most popular CBD products.

What is full-spectrum CBD oil?

Full-spectrum CBD oil for cats contains more than just CBD. It contains the full-spectrum of cannabinoids from the hemp plant. Which cannabinoids it contains depends on the strain of hemp the CBD was extracted from. Some full-spectrum oils, for instance, are really high in CBG, an energizing cannabinoid.

Full-spectrum CBD also contains terpenes from hemp. Terpenes are aromatic compounds that have health benefits. They can enhance the pain relief and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD oil.

Will CBD make your cat high?

No. CBD is not a psychoactive substance and will not make cats (or humans) feel high. The cannabinoid best-known for its psychoactive effects is THC.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil is a wonderful natural remedy for stress, anxiety, arthritis pain, or even IBS. Just make sure you do your research when selecting a CBD oil for cats. There are a lot of products out there, and they vary in quality. The best CBD oil for cats is one made specifically for feline use. You also want a product that is lab-tested, backed by a money back guarantee, and made with naturally sourced ingredients. Give CBD a try, and you and your feline companion will soon be healthier and happier.