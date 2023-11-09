DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5 on Panthers-Bears, get $200 bonus for TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Thursday Night Football is an interesting matchup, to say the least, but the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Panthers vs. the Bears makes a brutal matchup at least a little bit more palatable.

Let’s be honest, the Bears and Panthers are two of the worst teams in the NFL, and they’re ready to take center stage tonight. In many ways, this is a game that only a bettor could love, so this is a timely offer.

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer can bet $5 on Thursday Night Football to win $200 in bonuses. This promo also comes with daily no sweat same game parlays throughout the NFL season.

We know this isn’t the best primetime matchup in the NFL this season, but there is something inherently beautiful in seeing two dismal teams forced upon football fans. People can complain about this matchup, but we are still going to log into Amazon Prime Video to watch. If nothing else, it’s an opportunity to hear Al Michaels complain about how much he hates his job. And if that doesn’t grab you, signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook gives fans another way to enjoy the game.

Click this link to automatically activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on Bears-Panthers to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

New bettors who sign up and redeem this offer can win $200 in bonuses before the Bears and Panthers even take the field. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on either team to collect $200 in bonuses.

Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets that can be used on a wide range of markets. Aside from flipping these on Thursday Night Football, bettors can use these bonus bets on other NFL games, the NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, and more.

Thursday Night Football: Bears vs. Panthers

There are tons of different ways to bet on Thursday Night Football tonight. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the spread, moneyline, and total points, don’t forget about individual player props. Here’s a look at a few of the props on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Khalil Herbert Anytime TD Scorer: +125

Adam Thielen Anytime TD Scorer: +185

1st Panthers Drive Result: Punt -135

Bryce Young Pass TDs Over 1.5: +195

Tyson Bagent Pass Yards Over 187.5: -115

Getting Started With This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up is a quick and stress-free process for new players. Follow the step-by-step instructions to create a new account without the need for a promo code:

Click here and create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic information.

and create a new account by filling out the required fields with basic information. Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 or more on Bears vs. Panthers tonight. Win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Receive daily no sweat same game parlays throughout the NFL season.

Click this link to automatically activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on Bears-Panthers to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

