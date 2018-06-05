LATEST PAPER
70° Good Morning
70° Good Morning
News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

Weinstein was indicted last week for an alleged 2014 rape of an unnamed woman.

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crimes

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crimes charges in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

By Newsday staff
Print

Former movie titan Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crimes charges in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Weinstein was indicted last week for an alleged 2014 rape of an unnamed woman, and forcing a young actress to engage in oral sex with him in 2013.

The charges culminated a months-long investigation triggered last fall when multiple women accused Weinstein of using his power to sexually abuse them.

Grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein on rape charges

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he intends to plead not guilty.

Weinstein has denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sex, and his defense lawyer Ben Brafman says the criminal charges are questionable because the alleged victims waited years to come forward.

Brafman says the charged rape involved a woman Weinstein had a 10-year consensual relationship with both before and after the alleged incident.

By Newsday staff

News photos & videos

We tried to get stress free inside the Inside the Be Time meditation bus
Gov Ball kicks off music festival season
The Queens Pride Parade kicked off on June Queens Pride Parade injects color into an otherwise cloudy day
Dance all day at Hudson River Park's Pier Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ community
NYPD moving to 9 mm handguns
NYPD Officer Paul Sulzbach, center, joins other officers NYPD retires revolvers, trains with new 9mm handgun: Photos