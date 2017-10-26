Star corruption witness Jona Rechnitz matter-of-factly implicated a half-dozen former NYPD officials, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Mayor Bill de Blasio in a seamy series of money-for-favors deals in his first public testimony in Manhattan federal court Thursday.

Appearing at the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guards union boss Norman Seabrook, Rechnitz said that after he raised $100,000 in 2013 for de Blasio, he became a phone and e-mail buddy with the mayor-to-be, and then an open line to a top aide at City Hall when de Blasio won.

“Whenever we would call him for access or a favor, we were getting the response we expected and the results we were expecting,” Rechnitz told a prosecutor, rattling off five different cases where he sought intervention.

Rechnitz, 34, the son of a wealthy Los Angeles real estate investor who said he decided “connections” were the way to rise to the top and make it on his own in New York, became the focus of multiple corruption probes last year and has also been linked to two Ponzi schemes.

In the Seabrook case, prosecutors called him to testify that he delivered a $60,000 payoff to get the Correction Officers Benevolent Association head to steer $20 million into a hedge fund founded by co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, but on Thursday that testimony took a backseat to Rechnitz’s narrative of his wheeling and dealing.

In an hour of riveting testimony, Rechnitz described how he and partner Jeremy Reichberg – who has pleaded not guilty in another case alleging payoffs to two police officials — began making donations to NYPD causes like the departmental football team, buying dinners and giving holiday gifts to ingratiate themselves and get the capacity to call in favors for clients.

“I thought this would be an awesome tool for me personally and my business,” Rechnitz said. “People like access to things they don’t normally get. . . . If I was the guy they have to go through that built a certain status and star power for me.”

Rechnitz said he became “friends” with former Chief Phil Banks and six other NYPD brass — including two ex-police officials charged with Reichberg — and was able to arrange favors ranging from an escort through a private lane at the Lincoln Tunnel for a real estate bigwig to helping friends avoid jury duty, fix tickets and get funeral escorts.

The two then decided to try to bring City Hall into their network. “We had the police going for us and we decided to get the politicians too,” Rechnitz said.

When prosecutor Martin Bell asked how he hoped to “cash in,” Rechnitz answered, “My mind was limitless. Jeremy told me in the days of Giuliani people made a fortune. I thought maybe I’d buy an office building in the city and the city would become a tenant.”

Fernando Mateo, a well-connected taxi drivers advocate, set up a meeting for them with de Blasio fundraiser Ross Offinger, Rechnitz said, where he and Reichberg agreed to bundle cash but said when they sought help “we want action.”

De Blasio, he said, later visited him at his office, and gave him his personal cellphone and email, and told him to call “if there was anything I need, always keep in touch.” He said the two began talking once a week on issues, appointments and other matters, and he was later named to the de Blasio inaugural committee.

In City Hall, Rechnitz testified, Offinger became his contact on matters ranging from inspection violations at a property Rechnitz owned on Madison Avenue to delaying the closure of a private school his wife’s family was interested in, getting a friend an appointment to a city committee and getting help on a friend’s water bill.

“He would call me when they needed money,” he told the jury. “I would call whenever I had an issue.”

Rechnitz did not specify what help was provided in each case, and federal prosecutors never charged de Blasio or Offinger, who is now a fundraising consultant for de Blasio’s campaign, with wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Offinger didn’t return a call Thursday, and a de Blasio spokesman said Rechnitz’s accusations were “passed on” by prosecutors. “The administration has never and will never make government decisions based on campaign contributions,” the spokesman said.

Rechnitz testified that he also raised $15,000 for Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and when Astorino asked for advice shopping for a Rolex watch Rechnitz paid about $5000 of the $7000 cost as a gift. Astorino, he said, insisted on paying for part.

Astorino, Rechnitz said, helped arrange for he and Reichberg to be named as chaplains for the Westchester police, a credential which would be handy if they were ever stopped by police. “We didn’t have to do anything,” Rechnitz testified.

A campaign spokesman for Astorino, who is in a tight re-election fight in Westchester, said Astorino paid for a “used watch” himself and did not arrange a chaplaincy, calling the testimony “total contrived nonsense.”

Rechnitz’s testimony resumes on Friday.