Best CBD Oil for Anxiety – Proactively Manage Stress & Improve Sleep

One of the most studied and scientifically supported benefits of CBD is its ability to help us deal with stress and anxiety. Using CBD has been shown to boost your body’s natural serotonin levels and seems to mimic many of the effects of antidepressants, though without the same harmful side effects. Treatments involving CBD have also been looked into for specific anxiety disorders such as social anxiety, OCD, and PTSD.

With so many seeking relief through CBD, the market has become swollen with brands seeking to provide them with products and profit from the demand. This demand has made it more challenging to sort through the noise and find the top CBD products. This is where we come in. We have put a great deal of time and energy into finding the best CBD oils on sale today that can provide powerful relief to those who suffer with anxiety disorders. We have compiled our findings in this article and included a quick FAQ on some of the most common CBD questions new consumers have. By the end of this article, you will be armed with a wealth of valuable information and be able to confidently choose the best CBD oil for anxiety.

The Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

How Did We Choose These 10 Best CBD Oils?

There are hundreds of CBD brands creating CBD oil these days, and new ones seem to appear each and every week. Sorting through all of these CBD oil products is no small task. We needed to set down a basic criterion that allowed us to cut away the majority of the lower quality options. This essential criterion included CBD companies that could provide lab test results for the active ingredients of their products as well as those that had a good track record delivering products and providing consistent CBD oil products batch after batch. The last of our essential criteria to find the 10 best CBD oil for anxiety options was to include only vendors that had a significant number of positive reviews.

Our Main Criteria for Choosing CBD Oil Brands:

Proven results and lab testing.

A fantastic track record for service and reliability.

Large numbers of reviews and happy customers.

Once we applied these basic criteria, we were able to work with a much more manageable list. From there, we took a close look at each brand and the CBD oil they offered and began the process of comparing and contrasting what they had on sale. In the end, we had ten CBD oil brands that offer products that are not only great for treating general anxiety as well as specific anxiety disorders, but are backed by a proven service with hundreds, if not thousands, of happy customers.

Reviews & Analysis of the 10 Best CBD Oil Options

These are our choices for the best CBD Oils available on today’s market.

CBDfx – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Vegan, cruelty-free CBD products derived from organic hemp

Specialized options that are geared for different times of the day

Fantastic tinctures for your pets

Comes from a brand well known for quality and potency

CBDfx is a top-rated CBD brand that is well known for providing high-quality products with great potency and consistency. Part of their claim to fame comes from the fact that all the hemp they use to make the CBD is sourced from organic farms located in the United States where they keep close ties and carefully monitor the crops for purity and quality. Their CBD oils are also cruelty-free and vegan oils, made with careful consideration for the wider environment.

The CBDfx tinctures are made with non-GMO, CO2-extracted hemp oil, and utilize coconut-derived MCT oil as a base carrier. This specialized compound helps to increase the bioavailability of the CBD oil, meaning more of it will be absorbed into your body when you take it. CBDfx also takes extra steps to really make their tinctures stand out by adding CBG, terpene blends, CBN, and antioxidants like curcumin and coenzyme Q10. The result is a highly sophisticated and effective oil that is perfect for various reported uses, including pain relief, stress relief, anti-anxiety, relaxation, and overall wellness.

CBDfx doesn’t stop there. The brand has taken the time to further specialize each of its tinctures to create the perfect supplement for your day. These include full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil options for relaxation and nighttime and overall wellness.

The CBDfx calming tincture not only employs CBD but is a full-spectrum CBD oil with an extra dose of CBN, another cannabinoid known for helping to promote relaxation and a sense of calm. This product is perfect for when you need to unwind after a day at work or dealing with noisy kids. The sleep tincture contains melatonin to help you get to sleep faster and sleep better through the night without needing to take potentially harmful sleeping pills.

We should also comment on the fact that CBDfx is a premier choice for pet-oriented CBD products. Just like us, cats and dogs have an endocannabinoid system and can potentially see significant benefits from taking CBD oil as well. CBDfx has specialist-made formulas for cats, dogs, as well as large pets.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

Green Roads CBD Oil – Runner Up

Pros:

A large assortment of choices around flavor, potency, and purpose.

Pharmacists formulated products.

Added ingredients for great taste and high absorption rates.

Small packet options for on-the-go usage.

Cons:

These are premium products and the price is a bit higher than some other lesser brands.

Green Roads CBD oils are a pharmacist formulated product designed around bringing you high-quality relief with top-shelf CBD derived from industrial hemp grown in the United States. Where most CBD oils only have a couple of basic ingredients, the Green Roads oils have upwards of six. Each ingredient is carefully chosen to help you absorb more CBD and receive more overall benefits per dosage. Each product you view on their site also has an attached lab sheet so you can see exactly what is in the product according to independent third-party verifiers. The majority of Green Roads products are also vegan and gluten-free.

With Green Roads you also have a wide selection, including full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and highly potent, and mild options. There is a CBD oil for you no matter what your preferences or needs are. Many of their oils, in addition to having ingredients that increase absorption, will also have fine-crafted flavors such as a sweet mint that help you to enjoy the process of taking the oil, especially when taken sublingually or when added to your favorite foods or drinks. This is a simple and easy way to melt away the anxiety at the end of the day.

In addition to choosing between flavors, potency, and CBD formulation, you can also search through their products based on the intention of the oil. You are able to get pharmacist CBD oil for anxiety and options specifically built for joint relief, sleep, relaxation, even summer favorites. Very few brands can offer the same quality of product with so many options to choose from.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

CBDistillery – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Priced very fairly while still being of great quality

Full-spectrum and 0% THC options all lab tested

A huge brand with thousands of positive reviews

Options for sleep, relaxation, and even pets

Cons:

Lacks some of the more unique formulas found with other brands

CBDistillery oils and tinctures come in both 0% THC variations and full-spectrum options and each one is a powerful and finely crafted product designed around being cost-effective yet still retaining the wellness boost and great consistency of premier products.

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 when they saw that the market was being flooded by low-quality and overpriced goods, and they were committed to offering something better for their customers. This mission eventually led to the #CBDMOVEMENT™, which now has nearly 500,000 members and is dedicated to inspiring and promoting CBD usage in those who can benefit from it the most. This dedication and the movement they spawned has led to CBDistillery becoming one of the fastest-growing and largest CBD brands in existence today.

There is a reason for this success, and you will see it in their oils. All CBDistillery CBD oils are very high-quality products derived from U.S. grown hemp and come in various concentrations and sizes to fit a wide variety of needs. Each product is verified and tested by 3rd-party labs for consistency and quality, and you can rest assured that each drop has been carefully formulated and scrutinized before it ever reaches you. Worth noting is that their relaxation product is specially made for anxiety relief.

Perhaps their most popular product is the full-spectrum tinctures they have on offer, which contain high-grade CBD oil as well as multiple naturally occurring plant proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The oil is sourced from U.S. Hemp Authority certified non-GMO industrial hemp that is grown in the US using all-natural farming techniques and contains less than .03% THC, so they remain legal under federal law.

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

Extract Labs – Discount Offers

Pros:

Extremely carefully made, pure CBD oil

Multiple flavors and potencies allow you to be exact with your purchase

Award-winning products and visible lab results guarantee quality

Veteran-owned and operated. Made and sourced in America

Cons:

Their standard potency product isn’t as cost-effective as simply taking less of the double-strength option

Extract Labs is a veteran-founded, Colorado-based hemp extraction lab that offers its own line of boutique CBD products for a wide variety of consumers and needs. The CBD oil available from Extract Labs is very high quality and amongst the purest and most cost-effective brands on the market today. This quality and price combination is achieved by keeping their entire production line tightly controlled and in-house.

The CO2-extracted CBD oil tinctures Extract Labs offers are award-winning, full-spectrum oils, tested regularly for strength and purity. The oils are combined with organic coconut oil for texture and to enhance the bioavailability, and are certified vegan gluten-free, kosher, non-GMO, and made with organic ingredients that contain no herbicides, pesticides, or solvents. This incredible purity and consistency is why Extract Labs’ oils have won CBD Examine’s Authenticity Award for perfect lab test results and overall best value CBD tincture.

The oils come in a multitude of flavors, original, raspberry, lemon, and banana – as well as CBG options. There are also two different strengths: regular and extra strength so there is something for first-time users as well as CBD veterans. The standard option is very cost-effective, while the extra strength roughly doubles the potency (you can actually buy the extra strength, regulate how much CBD oil you take in a dose carefully, and save money in the long run, even if you don’t want a powerful CBD oil).

In the end, Extract Labs is another fantastic option for your anti-anxiety CBD oil needs and provides perhaps the purest product on the market. You can visit their site and see firsthand the many lab results they provide.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

Receptra Naturals – Informative

Pros:

Grown and produced in-house with experienced chemists overseeing the process

Oils with added all-natural ingredients like turmeric or chamomile

Hand-picked and extracted oils made for powerful and potent relief

Broad-spectrum and 0% THC options available

Cons:

This is a great brand, but their jack-of-all-trades approach makes it hard to single them out as the “best” in any one category

Receptra Naturals was founded in 2015 with the mission of creating powerful and potent CBD oils that aim directly to help those who need immediate and effective relief through cannabinoids.

The Receptra Naturals product is built around harnessing the entourage effect to full effect. Receptra Naturals offers a variety of hemp oils sourced from hand-picked flowers and extracted through safe and effective cold ethanol (similar to how other extracts like vanilla are made). After the resulting mixture is evaporated, the Receptra Naturals oils contain a full load of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids that allow your body to get the most out of every CBD drop taken. The carrier oils used are also chosen for their ability to maximize bioavailability.

These are CBD products that are made to work and work well within the body and to melt away anxiety quickly. At the same time, they rely only on organic ingredients in an all-natural and plant-based production method. Part of the secret is that Receptra owns their own supply chain and is therefore more able to ensure quality, consistency, and potency. They also have a team of in-house chemists with a deep commitment to the CBD industry and providing overall wellness benefits to their customers.

Receptra products are designed around specific uses and often have added ingredients like turmeric or chamomile to help trigger various responses in the body. If you want a carefully grown, produced, and formulated product with some added all-natural boosts, Receptra Naturals may just be the brand for you.

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

Charlotte’s Web – Various Flavors

Pros:

Derived from sustainably grown, natural, hemp

A premier full-spectrum oil producer

Supports local farming initiatives

Great introduction options, such as their tincture sampler

Charlotte’s Web tinctures are another option for full-spectrum relief based on harnessing the full possibilities of the hemp plant. Charlotte’s Web tinctures come in a wide variety of flavors and formulas, including those for nighttime relief, daytime wellness, starter sizes, and sampler packages. This makes Charlotte’s Web a great choice for those who are just looking to get into CBD as a way to deal with occasional anxiety.

Charlotte’s Web relies upon sustainable farming practices when sourcing their hemp and they support organizations that are working to help build back farming in America. This includes the Denver Urban Gardens (CO) project, which seeks to encourage gardeners to grow food within the local community.

The various sizes and strengths of Charlotte’s Web products mean that people of various sizes and tolerances can all appreciate something on the menu. Each tincture is certified organic and U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. This is an organic, good-hearted brand that has continued to offer powerful and finely-crafted CBD oils to its customers for years. This is also a great brand for when you are first looking to try CBD oil and aren’t sure where to start. Get their sampler and see how you react.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

CBD American Shaman – Affordable Alternative

Pros:

Unique offerings such as “water-soluble” CBD oil

Powerful nano-technology makes the product much more potent

The same technology also makes it more cost-effective (you need much less for the same effects)

Discount program for those most in need

The CBD oil from CBD American Shaman is another product derived from high-quality, terpene-rich hemp. The difference here is that they use their proprietary nanotechnology to create products that work great and easily pass lab tests and potency standards.

CBD American Shaman also has an innovative offering in their specially made water-soluble CBD oils which are explicitly designed around being added to your favorite drinks or a simple glass of water. This option comes in a variety of mild fruit flavors, so you can enhance your drinks with both a blast of fruit well as supercharging its wellness benefits. The nanotechnology they use to make these products allows the CBD to be smaller, and be absorbed more easily, making it perfect as a food and drink additive – it also enhances its usage as a sublingual product.

In fact, the bioavailability found in American Shaman CBD is about 9x higher than other brands, meaning you are getting much more CBD into your system per dosage. This means CBD American Shaman CBD oils are much more potent than the composition, and you don’t need to take as much of it, making it incredibly cost-effective for anxiety relief.

CBD American Shaman also offers discount deals with a Compassionate Care Program that allows those illnesses or disabilities to get a deep cut in price, making it an even better option for those who need a powerful wellness partner.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

Five CBD – Many Potencies

Pros:

Powerful full-spectrum CBD oil

Emphasizes other cannabinoids such as CBN and THC

Made from high-grade hemp from across the US

Cost-effective and reliable brand

Five CBD has a unique full-spectrum CBD oil that emphasizes the added benefits of the included cannabinoids, namely the THC. Their full-spectrum CBD+THC oil is fully legal under federal law, but goes above and beyond to ensure you are getting full-blast of cannabinoids and terpenes in every drop. This includes CBN and CBC for added wellness benefits and to truly activate the entourage effect.

All Five CBD products are derived from USA hemp farms and utilize very stringent standards regarding what hemp and what suppliers make the cut for their products. The full-spectrum CBD hemp extract they pull from this hemp is then combined with an MCT oil to enhance the bioavailability, as well as natural extracts such as lavender, citrus, and mint chocolate. This makes for a delicious and easy way to deal with anxiety issues.

This is a straightforward brand that is known for offering outstanding products. If you want a true full-spectrum CBD oil, it is hard to do better than Five CBD.

Learn more at FiveCBD.com

Jupiter CBD – Fast Shipping

Pros:

Small-batch organic CBD oil

Triple lab tested for quality

Trial sizes with free shipping (and returns) make it a great way to try CBD

Featured by major magazines like Glamour and Buzzfeed

Jupiter CBD headlines their full-spectrum CBD oil as USDA Organic CBD drops and has focused on creating effective small batch CBD products derived from a single origin. This method allows their product to be very consistent and of great quality.

If you aren’t sure if the Jupiter brand or CBD oil is what you need, their sample bottle gives you two weeks of product, allowing you to experience the benefits for yourself. Jupiter CBD is very proud of its product and even offers a 30-day trial with free shipping and free returns. Part of this confidence comes from the fact that all of their oils are triple-lab tested to ensure total and complete quality in every drop.

If you want small-batch, powerful CBD oil that is perfect for overall wellness and handling anxiety, with no risk involved, Jupiter should be your first stop.

Learn more at GetJupiter.com

Smile CBD – Great Design

Pros:

Vegan, cruelty-free CBD products derived from organic hemp

Multiple formulas to suit your unique needs

A highly responsible brand

Offers a subscription plan for cost-effective regular CBD delivery

Smile CBD has a number of specialized CBD products that are perfect for getting you through the day, the night, post-workout, and for general use. For example, their unwind formula starts with 100% organic CBD, which is then combined with 5-HTP and melatonin, all designed around helping you relax after a long and stressful day.

Each one of these unique formulas is also available in both full-strength and half-strength, depending on your needs and how often you use CBD. All Smile CBD products are made with pure organic hemp and are THC-free, vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. Their goal was to provide you wellness products that are completely responsible, effective, and easy to use.

If you are experienced with CBD and know when and where you plan to take it, you can buy the perfect Smile CBD product for your needs. For everyone else, you should try their general-purpose oil and then move on to some of the more specific products once you begin to understand the CBD routine that works for your unique needs.

Learn more at ReasonToSmile.com

Common Questions About CBD oil

Now that you have seen the best options available to you when it comes to CBD oil, we should take some time to ensure you have a good understanding of why these items are so popular and useful.

Does CBD Oil Actually Help With Anxiety?

CBD oil has become an incredibly popular product and massive industry over the last couple of years. The main reason for the success of CBD is the fact that it has been found to be an alternative for a wide variety of over the counter drugs, and while much of the science is still in the air, thousands now swear by CBD products for their overall wellness routines. From cancer patients to athletes, CBD oil has become a standard fixture in those seeking relief from daily pains and stresses.

While athletes have made CBD a high-profile product for aches and pain relief, and a large body of evidence is coming out to support the use of CBD for helping to treat cancer patients going through chemo, as well as those who suffer from seizures. There are also a number of lesser-known benefits that come from taking CBD.

Over-the-counter medicines to treat general stress or diagnosed anxiety disorders often come with unwanted side effects and are typically very expensive. Those who have found that they can benefit from CBD oil are quick to eschew these more traditional medicines for a potent CBD oil that is much less expensive and has virtually no side effects. More people every day are starting to use CBD for a generalized anxiety disorder or just to help deal with the stresses of work, kids, and anything else life throws at them. Of course, everyone reacts to CBD differently, but there is definitely growing scientific evidence that is showing CBD can be an effective way to deal with and treat many anxiety symptoms.

What’s the Difference Between a CBD Oil and a CBD Tincture?

Typically a tincture is a solution that was created by steeping herbs in an ethanol solution to create a concentrated liquid that carries with it the active ingredients of that herb. Oil can be any extract from an herb that remains in a liquid form and is typically combined with a carrier oil like MCT oil.

For the most part, in the CBD industry, the terms of tincture and oil are used almost interchangeably. Generally speaking, a tincture will be a product that was steeped in alcohol and may still contain traces of this alcohol, while oils are formulated through some other extraction process. There is no significant difference in the way in which you take a tincture versus an oil, and many products contain so many proprietary variations that the terms mean very little when it comes to the end product.

What Does it Mean to Take CBD Oil for Anxiety Sublingually?

The easiest and most popular way to take CBD oil is to take it sublingually, but what does this mean? Sublingually simply means to hold the product under your tongue, typically for about a minute. By doing this, the CBD is absorbed through the bottom of your mouth and directly into the bloodstream. This allows the CBD to bypass the liver and the digestive system where much of its potency may be lost. For this reason, CBD taken sublingually will work faster and be more potent than when it is digested.

What is the Entourage Effect?

The entourage effect refers to the unique and interesting results that come from taking multiple cannabinoid compounds at the same time. For example, taking a pure CBD oil can have solid, beneficial effects, and one may assume that by adding in other cannabinoids like CBG or THC, that you would dilute the oil and it would be less effective per drop. However, what we have found is that even though you may have less CBD per drop, the other cannabinoids in a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil synergistically work with the CBD to affect the body, and the results are actually more powerful than if a pure compound was taken.

Simply put, CBD works better in your body when combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. This is what people mean when they refer to the entourage effect and CBD oils. This is why many people prefer full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil to pure CBD isolates since they contain more components found in the hemp plant and will activate this effect.

Don’t Wait to Try CBD Oil for Anxiety!

Now that you have seen just how many powerful and well-made CBD oils are currently on the market for dealing with symptoms of general anxiety and specific anxiety disorders, you have no reason to keep hesitating. Every product on this list is at the top of a huge industry and has hundreds if not thousands of positive reviews from people all over the country. Order today, and you won’t be disappointed!