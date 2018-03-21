NewsElections Andrew Cuomo: Cynthia Nixon run part of ‘political silly season’ Cuomo’s remarks Wednesday represented his first comments since the former ‘Sex and the City’ star announced she would challenge him for governor. "This is the political silly season at an especially bizarre time in politics," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, speaking for the first time about "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon's bid for governor, which he described as part of "the political silly season." (Credit: Newsday / Matthew Chayes) By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Updated March 21, 2018 2:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon’s bid for governor is part of “the political silly season,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. In Cuomo’s first public remarks since Nixon, also an education activist, declared she would challenge him for the Democratic Party’s nomination, Cuomo said in Manhattan: “We’re in a democracy, anybody can run, anybody can say whatever they want to say.” The governor made his comments about Nixon during a news conference related to the Wednesday’s nor’easter. recommended reading Cuomo suggests de Blasio role in Cynthia Nixon bid The Democratic governor made his remarks in response to reporters’ questions about a potential challenge by the "Sex and the City" star. “This is the political silly season at an especially bizarre time in politics,” Cuomo said. “But we have some real work to do.” Nixon on Tuesday attacked Cuomo, a two-term incumbent, as a “fake Democrat” who favors “massive tax breaks” for the “super rich.” Her announcement in Brooklyn echoed key themes from the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Nixon tried to tap into frustration among some on the left who believe mainstream Democrats have abandoned the party’s liberal ideals. She said Cuomo is beholden to his big-dollar donors, tarred by corruption, secretly supportive of keeping Republicans in power in the state senate, and to blame for the condition of the failing subways run by the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority. On Wednesday, Cuomo did not address Nixon’s specific criticisms. He said he was focused on making sure Wednesday’s nor’easter is cleared, a state budget is passed and “an attack by the federal government in terms of our state property taxes, our state income taxes” that “threatens our economy” is rebuffed. At the news conference, Cuomo jokingly challenged National Guard members who were assembled around him to a snow-shoveling contest — promising to win. “I am bigger and stronger than I look,” Cuomo said. By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Cynthia Nixon promises to clean up Albany ‘cesspool’Candidate focuses speech on transit woes, school funding, corruption. Cynthia Nixon challenges Cuomo in gubernatorial raceThe actress announced her decision to run on Twitter. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.