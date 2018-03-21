“Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon’s bid for governor is part of “the political silly season,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

In Cuomo’s first public remarks since Nixon, also an education activist, declared she would challenge him for the Democratic Party’s nomination, Cuomo said in Manhattan: “We’re in a democracy, anybody can run, anybody can say whatever they want to say.”

The governor made his comments about Nixon during a news conference related to the Wednesday’s nor’easter.

“This is the political silly season at an especially bizarre time in politics,” Cuomo said.

“But we have some real work to do.”

Nixon on Tuesday attacked Cuomo, a two-term incumbent, as a “fake Democrat” who favors “massive tax breaks” for the “super rich.” Her announcement in Brooklyn echoed key themes from the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Nixon tried to tap into frustration among some on the left who believe mainstream Democrats have abandoned the party’s liberal ideals.

She said Cuomo is beholden to his big-dollar donors, tarred by corruption, secretly supportive of keeping Republicans in power in the state senate, and to blame for the condition of the failing subways run by the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

On Wednesday, Cuomo did not address Nixon’s specific criticisms. He said he was focused on making sure Wednesday’s nor’easter is cleared, a state budget is passed and “an attack by the federal government in terms of our state property taxes, our state income taxes” that “threatens our economy” is rebuffed.

At the news conference, Cuomo jokingly challenged National Guard members who were assembled around him to a snow-shoveling contest — promising to win.

“I am bigger and stronger than I look,” Cuomo said.