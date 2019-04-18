LATEST PAPER
Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick's Cathedral: NYPD

St. Patrick's Cathedral last year. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A New Jersey man carried cans of gas and lighter fluid into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday night and was arrested after church security stopped him, the NYPD said.

The man, 37, entered the landmark Fifth Avenue cathedral, the seat of the Diocese of New York, about 7:55 p.m., then walked out after security confronted him just inside the main door, police said.

“It’s hard to say what his intentions were," John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, told reporters outside St. Patrick's. It's "something we should have great concern over."

Police say the man was carrying over four gallons of gas, two bottles of lighter fluid and two butane lighters.

An NYPD spokesman said charges were being prepared against the man, whose name was not released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the incident, said his spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein.

“Thank you @NYPDnews for the swift response tonight. We are all focused on keeping our congregations and houses of worship safe as they celebrate this Holy Week,” the mayor tweeted late Wednesday night. 

With Matthew Chayes

