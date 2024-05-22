Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports Betting

Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: $150 instant bonus or $1K safety net for NBA, NHL games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
Bet365 bonus code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Pick your welcome offer for NBA and NHL action this week with our bet365 bonus code. Sign up using our code AMNYXLM to score a guaranteed bonus or place a big wager on any game.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

States: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

CLAIM NOW
NEW SIGN-UP OFFERBET $5, GET $150!
OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!GET BONUS!

Register using our bet365 bonus code and make a $5 bet. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets to use this week. Or, start with the first-bet safety net to make a wager up to $1,000. You’ll be sent a bonus refund if your first bet loses.

We are in the midst of the NBA and NHL postseason, making it a perfect time to use this welcome offer. On Wednesday, you can apply this offer to Game 1 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Sign up here to us our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code for Mavs-Timberwolves, Panthers-Rangers

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM
New User Offer $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net
Bonus Last Verified On May 22, 2024
Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites in Game 1. They are fresh off of beating the defending champs, and Minnesota has the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals. The current favorite is Boston, who barely got the win against the Pacers on Tuesday night. You can track both of these games on the bet365 app and make live wagers.

In the NHL, the Panthers are slightly favored on the road against the Rangers, who won the Presidents’ Cup this season. You can find props for Sam Reinhart, Artemi Panarin, Matthew Tkachuk and other players. And the West Final starts on Thursday as the Oilers take on the Stars.

How to Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Our bet365 bonus code gives new customers the rare opportunity to pick a welcome offer. There are two great options, but the guaranteed bonus is more popular. Make your decision after taking these easy steps to create an account.

  1. Register here with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Enter the info needed to verify your identity and age.
  2. Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app and enable geolocation services on your iPhone or Android.
  3. Make a deposit with any available banking method, like online banking, PayPal or a debit card.
  4. Place a $5 bet for a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

The result of your first wager when claiming the $150 bonus doesn’t matter, but a losing wager with the safety-net offer will trigger a bonus refund.

SGP Odds Boosts for the NBA Playoffs

Bet365 releases new odds boosts every day for the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Here are the boosts you can find for Game 1 between the Mavs and Timberwolves.

  • Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each score 20+ points (+275)
  • Mavericks win and Doncic records a triple-double (+1000)
  • Timberwolves win, Edwards scores 25+ points, has 7+ assists and 3+ made threes (+600)
  • Irving, Doncic and Towns each have 5+ points in the 1st quarter (+300)
  • Mike Conley, Doncic and PJ Washington each make 3+ three-pointers (+900)
  • Irving has 25+ points, 5+ assists and 3+ made threes (+500)

Register here with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Bet $5 on any game for a guaranteed $150 bonus or place a wager up to $1,000.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

States: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

CLAIM NOW
NEW SIGN-UP OFFERBET $5, GET $150!
OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!GET BONUS!
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
 

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC