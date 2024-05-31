DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Use $1.6K+ in bonuses for NHL, MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can unlock the latest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers to start with over $1,600 in bonuses. Register through our links to place a no-sweat bet and win bonus bets for a busy weekend.

Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 with this DraftKings promo code offer. If you don’t win your first wager, you’ll be sent a bonus bet to use on another game. And win your first $5 bet after signing up through our FanDuel promo code links to win a $150 bonus. There are separate FanDuel offers for new users in OH, MA and NC.

On Friday night, place your first wager on the Oilers vs Stars or any MLB matchup. The West Final is tied 2-2 entering Game 5 in Dallas. There are plenty of MLB games to choose from, including the Cardinals vs. Phillies, Rockies vs. Dodgers and Yankees vs. Giants.

Sign up here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and make a $1,500 no-sweat bet. Click here to register with the current FanDuel promo code offer and win a $5 bet to get a $150 bonus. Sign up here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets. Create an account here in NC to secure a guaranteed $200 bonus.

More Bonuses on DraftKings + FanDuel for NHL, MLB, UFC

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer No-Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On May 31, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

These welcome offers are just the first bonuses you can use on DraftKings and FanDuel. For example, DraftKings has a special offer for the Oilers-Stars game on Friday night. Make a bet on a goal in the first ten minutes to get a 50% live boost to use during the game. There is also a parlay boost available for UFC 302.

FanDuel has a 30% same-game parlay boost for MLB fans. We also expect to see multiple promotions on the app throughout the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code: Place $1.5K No-Sweat Bet

Start with an aggressive wager by taking these steps to sign up on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Register here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the info needed to verify your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on any NHL or MLB game.

A losing wager will result in a bonus refund.

Win Bonus Bets with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Get bonuses bets on America’s most popular sportsbook app by winning your first wager. Follow our guide to create an account today.

Sign up here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your name, email, physical address and date of birth. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your Android or iPhone. Deposit $10 or more with PayPal, online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Win your first $5 wager to get a $150 bonus.

Register here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets. Place a $5 wager after signing up here in NC to score an instant $200 bonus.